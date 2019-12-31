Stories of the Year, No. 2: All Hail the ‘Game of Thrones’ Activations - Event Marketer

HBO’s #ForTheThrone Campaign Inspires Fans and Brands to Celebrate 'Game of Thrones' Final Season

Stories of the Year, No. 2: All Hail the ‘Game of Thrones’ Activations

B-to-C Events, B-to-B Events
Posted on December 31, 2019 by Event Marketer

To say that “Game of Thrones” was a topic that dominated the cultural conversation in 2019 is an understatement. As the final season of the beloved series approached, fans exchanged predictions on who would ultimately sit on the Iron Throne—and brands went all-in on experiential to engage them. HBO and Red Cross had SXSW attendees literally bleeding #ForTheThrone. AT&T recreated the show’s “hold the door” moment. Replica thrones were dropped in secret locations. And the list goes on. (Frankly, we can’t help but think the activations would have been significantly less popular had audiences known how “GoT” would end. But we’re not bitter. Nope.) Read more here.

Read our other Top 10 stories:

3. Event Marketers Literally Clean up Their Act

4. Brands ‘Fit in’ with Health and Wellness Experiences

5. Visible Charges into the Event Space with a Phone-themed Pop-up

6. Netflix Promotes ‘The Irishman’ with a Password

7. Events Recognize Sober-Curious Millennials

8. Absolut Makes the Planet Fashionable at Coachella

9. Taco Bell Spices Up the Hospitality Space

10. Google’s Playground Wins CES

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

© 2020 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |

[type='submit']
[type='submit']