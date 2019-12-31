Stories of the Year, No. 2: All Hail the ‘Game of Thrones’ Activations

To say that “Game of Thrones” was a topic that dominated the cultural conversation in 2019 is an understatement. As the final season of the beloved series approached, fans exchanged predictions on who would ultimately sit on the Iron Throne—and brands went all-in on experiential to engage them. HBO and Red Cross had SXSW attendees literally bleeding #ForTheThrone. AT&T recreated the show’s “hold the door” moment. Replica thrones were dropped in secret locations. And the list goes on. (Frankly, we can’t help but think the activations would have been significantly less popular had audiences known how “GoT” would end. But we’re not bitter. Nope.) Read more here.

