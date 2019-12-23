Stories of the Year, No. 10: Google’s Playground Wins CES

In what was widely described as “Disney World at CES,” Google took home the prize for the most buzz-generating event of the annual consumer technology show—a theme park ride. Built into the second floor of its mega booth outside the convention center, Google literally took attendees on a multisensory ride through vignettes that told the story of a family leveraging Google Assistant to throw their grandma a 90th birthday celebration. What we learned: Not everyone has the budget to build a ride, but all brands are capable of bringing out the kid in their attendees. Read more here.

Our countdown of the Top 10 experiential stories of the year continues through Jan. 1.