In what was widely described as “Disney World at CES,” Google took home the prize for the most buzz-generating event of the annual consumer technology show—a theme park ride. Built into the second floor of its mega booth outside the convention center, Google literally took attendees on a multisensory ride through vignettes that told the story of a family leveraging Google Assistant to throw their grandma a 90th birthday celebration. What we learned: Not everyone has the budget to build a ride, but all brands are capable of bringing out the kid in their attendees. Read more here.
Stories of the Year, No. 10: Google’s Playground Wins CES
Posted on December 23, 2019 by Event Marketer