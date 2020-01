Marketers have had their sights set on engaging millennials for several years, but as Gen Z enters the workforce (and increases its purchasing power), all eyes are now on the younger demographic. Members of this generation grew up eating social media for breakfast. They watch “TV” on YouTube. And when it comes to events, they’re most likely to connect with environmentally-conscious brands and inclusive experiences. Oh, and the Instagram-bait museum? They’re over it. Read more here.

Read our other Top 10 stories: