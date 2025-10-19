Six Exhibiting Best Practices, Straight from Trade Show Organizers

Amid generational shifts and evolving attendee habits, trade shows are increasingly investing in exhibitor education long before the doors open, ensuring that brands get the most return on their investments and remain loyal and satisfied show exhibitors.

For example, in preparation for CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, taking place in Las Vegas next March, the show held an Exhibitor Meeting this past August to set exhibitors up for success as they plan their trade show presence and pre- and post-show engagement. The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) offers a continuous webinar series leading up to its annual Expo! Expo! in December and serving exhibitors year-round. And NY NOW, a retail and gift trade show, breaks down key points, such as operations checklists and building an online profile, in a series of videos designed for exhibitors who prefer this mode of learning over thick manuals.

Here, six strategies straight from the trade shows themselves that are easy to implement and won’t break the bank.

1. Get on agendas in advance.

Younger generations, including millennials and Gen Z, actively research companies, value statements, products, and booth locations online. CONEXPO-CON/AGG organizers advise that pre-show marketing is essential to making sure exhibitors get on their radar. Exhibitors should make sure their booth and company information is easily accessible to show-goers, and that they make their presence known on social media.

2. Prioritize values and be authentic.

Gen Z and millennials are more active than older generations when it comes to talking about, and taking action about, climate change. In fact, the majority say that sustainability plays a significant role in their decision-making.

“This next generation has very finely tuned B.S. detectors,” says Kimberly Hardcastle, chief strategist at Freeman. “They care about what you stand for just as much as what you sell—if you source materials ethically, if you manufacture in the U.S., or prioritize sustainability, think about how to showcase that in your booth or tie it into your brand in a genuine and meaningful way.”

3. Make subject matter experts approachable.

Next-gen attendees want to connect with specific experts to have their questions answered, so creating opportunities such as an “ask me anything” corner, scheduled consults and “in-booth office hours” help facilitate that connection. Think: Low-key, comfortable and to-the-point.

Han Leenhouts, founder of Sales & Pepper consultancy and IAEE education contributor, invites attendees to make the visitor the main character. “The photo-album effect is real: Everyone flips to find themselves first. So ditch the ‘We do this, we do that.’ Instead, think: ‘Here’s the outcome teams like yours get—want it?'”

4. Determine and practice opening questions .

Once the show opens, it’s important for booth staff to quickly identify the prospects and direct them to the right people. Leenhouts says one of the easiest ways to do that is by asking open-ended questions like, “What’s on your shopping list today?” or “What is your question mark today?” At one booth, staffers quickly qualified attendees and broke the ice with the question, “Airflow or electricity?”

5. Do the math.

Consider the cost of your trade show presence, divide that by each hour the show is open, Leenhouts suggests. “Feel that sting? Good. That number is what every minute of hesitation costs you. If you’re coming to the show to ‘see what happens,’ something will—your budget will evaporate.”

Also, how engaged is your booth staff? Are you paying people thousands of dollars to be checking their email or chatting with each other? Prepare your team with purpose and tools and also give them breaks to help preserve their energy.

6. Make final hours count.

It’s tempting to wrap up after lunch on the last day. In many cases, it’s not only thousands of dollars wasted but also a missed opportunity to connect with qualified buyers, Leenhouts says. “I talk to a lot of buyers who prefer to go in the final hours to see who is still on, still on their toes, because when we need them in a real-life situation, they will be on their toes, too.”

Photo credit: Anna Huddleston