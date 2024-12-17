Q4: Event Industry People Moves, News, and Deals

Welcome to the latest event marketing industry news digest, featuring updates on new hires, promotions, acquisitions, and launches. Submit your news here.

Promotions & Hires

Renée Austin has joined Civic Entertainment Group as managing director, head of growth. Austin’s 21-year career has spanned roles at IPG and The Weber Shandwick Collective.

Cheerful Twentyfirst has announced the appointment of Joe Rivers as its new U.S. brand experience director. The appointment follows four years in the region under the helm of global brand experience director, Jules Staveley.

NPARALLEL + Atomic Props has announced that Andrew Brown has joined the team as director of strategic development. Brown will spearhead growth initiatives focused on new partnerships and client acquisition.

Mary Gabriel has joined Kubik as vice president of business development. Gabriel has held positions at MC², SPOON Exhibits & Events, and EEI Global, Inc.

Company News

Freeman has launched Studio Blue, an A/V production studio specializing in productions that bring event stories to life, with expertise in technical execution and support.

20-year-old Atlanta agency WM Events has unveiled new headquarters near downtown Atlanta. The 13,000-square-foot facility features a bold exterior that reflects the company’s vibrant brand identity and houses offices, warehousing, meeting spaces and a dedicated floral studio.

Revolution Agency has officially launched as a full-service events agency. Born from Maryland Productions and Revolution Events, teams are based in the Washington, D.C., area, New York City, Miami and Los Angeles.

Acquisitions & Mergers

TentCraft, a manufacturer of American-made custom tents and structures for the outdoor event industry, has acquired full-service trade show booth builder World Class Displays.

Exhibitus has acquired Sacks and Company. With this acquisition, Exhibitus will expand its operational footprint for experiential marketing services throughout the U.S.

