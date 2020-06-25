Operation Comeback: Top Agency Vets Weigh in on Where the Industry is Going

There are fundamental changes coming to the event industry. Understatement of the year, right? But how this industry gets there is going to be very nuanced depending on a lot of factors ranging from how quickly the virus can be controlled (or at least, contained), to how comfortable attendees will ever be gathering in large groups again (except for you, Lake of the Ozarks—you seem verrrrrry comfortable.)

We thought it would be the ideal time to pick the brains of some of the agency leaders who, from the earliest days to the glory days to the darkest days, have weathered several decades of experiential marketing—and survived. From laying the strategic groundwork in your organizations for the eventual comeback to predictions for the years ahead to the exploding phenomenon that is virtual events, our panelists cover it all. So stick a fresh pod in the Keurig and take note of some of the most seasoned perspectives in the biz.

