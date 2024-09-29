LEO Events Launches Event Minor and Fellows Program at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville

LEO Events has formed a strategic partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, launching a new corporate event strategy, promotion and production minor offered jointly through the College of Communication and Information (CCI) and the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences. Beginning this fall, students will learn b-to-b event marketing, production and event management through classroom, instructional and hands-on training for the 15-hour minor, as well as have the opportunity to apply for the LEO Events Fellows Program, an exclusive, experiential one-year apprenticeship program.

Cindy Brewer, principal of LEO Events, is a 1991 CCI graduate and with her partners Kent Underwood and Kevin Brewer, committed $100,000 to establish the LEO Events Fellows Program. LEO Fellows will participate in three professional development sessions over the year (two LEO Labs taught by LEO Events staff and one career development session at the college), at least one paid on-site experiential opportunity with LEO Events, and the LEO Fellows Showcase and Celebration, a reception that they will also have a hand in producing for up to 100 guests. The fellows will also receive personalized mentorship and a $1,200 stipend.

“The partnership between UTK and LEO Events was the result of an alumni listening tour in Memphis conducted by dean Joseph Mazer and assistant dean for advancement Mark Geller. During this effort, the university leaders spoke with CCI alumni about having started their own businesses and where they are now,” says Brewer. “The discussions uncovered a clear-cut need: opportunities for hands-on experiential learning in corporate event management for students.”

While the university is responsible for the minor’s curriculum and program development, LEO Events is providing support and hands-on opportunities for students in the live events space, including sending subject matter experts to serve as guest lecturers and identifying event opportunities for fellows to gain work experience and industry training.

“This program addition is a good fit for the university because it raises awareness surrounding a viable and lucrative industry that otherwise may not be visible to students,” says Deborah Crouse, director-communications and marketing at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. “This partnership will prepare participating students for successful careers in corporate event management by exposing them to industry best practices both in and outside the classroom setting. Students will build an educational foundation in class, then work alongside the event professionals of LEO Events to apply what they are learning on-site at live events and corporate shows.”

In June, LEO Events tested the program’s model by bringing in nine CCI students to work a five-day event for a large Fortune 100 brand in Fayetteville, AR (pictured above). Students became junior production assistants and took on responsibilities in design, production, content, broadcast, communications, talent management, operations and speech coaching. Here’s to the next generation.

Photo Credit: LEO Events

