April: Event Industry People, Deals, and Moves

Welcome to this month's event marketing industry news digest, featuring updates on new hires, promotions, acquisitions, and launches.

Rebrands

Exhibit Partners has announced that, after 20 years, it will now be doing business as Storylink Creative, adding brand development, competitive analysis, data, and video and digital production to its existing exhibit and event services.

Promotions and Hires

Kim Kopetz has been named president and CEO of The Opus Group. Kopetz will lead all of The Opus Group’s brands—Opus Agency, MAS, TENCUE, and Verve. She succeeds Mitch Barns, who has been CEO since April 2021. Barns will remain a member of the Board.

Allied Global Marketing announced the appointment of Nicola Gold as business director APAC, brand experience, based in Sydney, Australia. Most recently, she served as director of creative operations for Pico International Dubai, and previously held positions at George P. Johnson and Jack Morton Worldwide.

Nicola Kastner has been named CEO of The Event Leaders Exchange (ELX). She is founder of The Event Strategist event strategy advisory firm, and has held rols on both the brand and agncy sides of the business, including most recently as global vp of event marketing strategy at SAP.

Imagination has announced the appointment of Maura Gaudio as head of business development and partnerships, The Americas. Gaudio will work across both the New York and Detroit studios, taking over from her predecessor Chad Hines. Gaudio joins Imagination from experiential marketing agency Superfly.

Øuterkind has named Detroit-based Rex Roy creative and strategy director. Roy’s experience spans more than 30 transportation brands. He’s held previous positions at D’Arcy/DMBB and Jack Morton Worldwide.

Edd Hood has been appointed new senior director-sports activation at George P. Johnson. In his role, he will spearhead the agency’s sports marketing and activation initiatives, drawing from his deep roots in Formula 1 as well as golf, sailing, football, cycling and rugby.

MGME has appointed Dave Muraca as its new head of creative. Muraca will oversee communications efforts for various clients across all three event planning phases: pre-, during, and post-event.

Account Wins

Freshpet has appointed Working Muses as PR agency of record. Working Muses, founded by Matthew Glass and Jennifer Granozio (formally of Allied Experiential and prior to that, founders of Grand Central Marketing) will focus on consumer, lifestyle and trade media and special events to drive brand awareness and engagement.

Submit your agency news updates here.

