Five Eye-Catching Booth Product Displays from Vision Expo West

Vision Expo West returned to The Venetian Convention Center & Expo in Las Vegas, Sept. 17-19, for the final time before Vision Expo becomes one annual event starting in Orlando, Florida, in 2026. Organized by the Vision Council and RX, this show always shines with style and bold design choices, along with advances in lens advancements and diagnostic instruments. EM scouted the show floor for product displays that brought brand personality in focus.

Transitions by EssilorLuxottica

Promoting its new generation of lenses, Transitions lit up with floor with a dynamic display, showcasing how different lens colors respond to light. Placed next to a splashy LED looping the brand’s new commercial, the display boxes featured eight colors of lenses and would glow on cue, providing attendees a better look at the product and also catching the attention of the wider audience. Social influencers, a key audience for the brand’s campaign, also loved the display as a backdrop turning it into content gold. (See featured image.)

Catch London

British eyewear brand Catch London didn’t just put a bunch of glasses on display—it invited attendees into its “Acetate Kitchen,” where they could pick their favorite colors to be made into one-of-a-kind acetate plates for their frames. The corners of the “bar” featured displays with frames placed on the chips used for their creation, letting inspiration and creativity shine.

Seraphin

Like a single-barrel whiskey, Seraphin brought a dose of old-school sophistication to the show floor with a display that felt more like a private club than a product demo. A polished case of eyewear sat alongside top-shelf spirits, brass accents, and a pool cue—a nod to craftsmanship, leisure, and timeless style. The setup invited attendees to linger, browse frames, and step into the brand’s world of refined indulgence.

OGI

Playful and polished, OGI showed off its personality in this small but impactful display, complete with neon blocks showcasing eyewear to purple pawns standing guard on the chessboard. The vibrant setup turned a tabletop into a stage, proving that even a compact footprint can capture attention when every element is infused with strategy, color, and brand storytelling.

Custom Eyewear

This distributor proved that a standout display doesn’t have to break the bank, showcasing its frames on corrugated paper structures that were simple, sculptural, and sustainable. The low-cost yet design-forward approach made it easy to highlight the full product lineup while saving on drayage and drawing attendees in for a closer look.

Photos: Anna Huddleston