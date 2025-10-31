Experiential Marketing Month: Digital Classes Now On Demand

There’s never been a better time to be a part of an industry built on bringing people together. Which is why Event Marketer declared October to be Experiential Marketing Month. As part of this celebration, we produced four weeks of insights, ideas, conversations and connections spanning in-person seminars across the country, meetups and digital classes, all designed to help you level up your live events in 2026.

Thirteen leading brand-side event marketers were recruited as our digital “instructors” this month, candidly weighing in on mission-critical topics for 2026, from sponsorship portfolio strategy to storytelling to audience trends and, yes indeed, artificial intelligence.

And now, all four classes, which were previously live on our LinkedIn channel, are available on demand. Dig in and enjoy.

Digital Class: Trends, Insights and What’s Ahead in 2026

Experiential marketing is rapidly evolving to meet shifting consumer tastes, cultural dynamics and rising expectations. So, what trends are making the biggest impact right now—and what’s on the horizon? Listen in as top experiential marketing leaders from Canva, Lenovo, Workiva and agency Seen Presents, as they share key insights into today’s landscape and reveal what they’re anticipating for 2026 and beyond. (Previously live on LinkedIn on Oct. 27.)

Digital Class: B2B and Trade Shows

B2B events and trade shows come with their own set of challenges—and opportunities—to captivate audiences, elevate brand presence, and push the boundaries of storytelling, technology and design. In this class (previously live on Oct. 20), seasoned event professionals from Siemens, Kia America and Johnson & Johnson Vision share innovative experiential strategies designed to maximize impact and engagement in the B2B space.

Digital Class: Sports Sponsorships

Sports sponsorships are entering a new era—one where experiential is taking center stage. Listen in to our previously live panel discussion (Oct. 13), as experiential marketers from BMO, GameSquare and CLIF talk today’s most sought-after sports properties, how brands are navigating the space, strategic decision-making, and creating standout activations that resonate with fans while staying true to their identity.

Digital Class: Festival Activations

Festivals offer a powerful platform to authentically connect with multi-generational audiences. But where should brands invest their energy—at major, nationally recognized festivals or at emerging regional events that offer a more targeted reach and potentially stronger ROI? Listen in on our previously live panel discussion (Oct. 6) as leading experiential marketers from Pernod Ricard, Red Bull America and Shein break down how they’re navigating the festival landscape, making strategic choices, and keeping their activations innovative, relevant and memorable.

Check out the full calendar of happenings from Experiential Marketing Month here.