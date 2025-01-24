Event Marketer, EDPA Announce a Partnership for 2025

New alliance offers exhibit marketers dedicated content, custom research and peer-to-peer activities at Experiential Marketing Summit

Event Marketer, the leading information resource for corporate event and exhibit marketers, announced a new partnership with the Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) focused on educating Fortune 1000 exhibit teams, developing much-needed industry research, and creating networking opportunities exclusively for EDPA members within the Experiential Marketing Summit global conference and trade show.

The new partnership gives EDPA members expanded access to the experiential marketing industry’s top buyers and provides Event Marketer an elevated position from which to serve EDPA members with content and data.

“I am thrilled to take our relationship with the EDPA to the next level in 2025 in a way that benefits both EDPA members and Event Marketer’s growing corporate exhibitor audience,” says Event Marketer founder Kerry Smith.

The partnership includes:

EDPA @ Experiential Marketing Summit. EDPA will be an official cohost of Event Marketer’s “Exhibit Strategies” content track and corporate exhibitor networking mixer, and will co-manage a first-of-its-kind Hosted Corporate Exhibitor program that allows leading exhibit houses to invite their end-user clients to join them at EMS (April 14-16, MGM Grand, Las Vegas).

EDPA + Event Marketer Content. EDPA will have additional presence across Event Marketer’s “Exhibit Strategies” content online, in field reports from top trade shows, and in additional community conversations and events to be announced.

EventTrack + EDPA. Event Marketer will invest additional resources to expand the corporate exhibitor surveys of EventTrack, the largest annual research report on events and trade shows. Expanded trade show-specific data will be presented at an exclusive main session at EDPA Access 2025.

“The EDPA has always had a great relationship with Event Marketer,” says Chris Griffin, EDPA President. “As the lines blur between corporate event teams and corporate trade show departments, we know this partnership provides a win-win-win—for EDPA members, for end-user clients, and for the industry overall.”

###

ABOUT EVENT MARKETER. Event Marketer is the world’s largest information resource on experiential marketing, serving an audience of 100,000 corporate marketers. The Event Marketer portfolio spans the global Experiential Marketing Summit executive conference, the Ex Awards and Experience Design Awards worldwide recognition programs, the Event Agency Forum, expansive industry coverage at eventmarketer.com and a corporate training/research division. Event Marketer is part of Access Intelligence’s Chief Marketer Network, which provides insights to 1.6 million marketers. Learn more at eventmarketer.com.

ABOUT EDPA. The Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) is the network for leaders in the customer experience industry. Founded in 1954, EDPA is recognized internationally and serves thousands of professional members representing more than 300 corporations across 18 countries. Members combine marketing, design and production leadership to help organizations create effective face-to face customer experiences & environments for trade shows, events, corporate environments, museums, retailers, education and entertainment. Learn more at edpa.com.