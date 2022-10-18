Creativity on a Compressed Timeline - Event Marketer

Creativity on a Compressed Timeline

October 18, 2022

The impact – and upsides – of producing events in a time-strapped post-pandemic market

Leading event design agency VDA together with Event Marketer convened a roundtable of senior brand marketers to discuss the impact of today’s crunched timelines, and how they’re fostering creativity–and productivity–when event plans are moving targets. What they discovered is that, despite the challenges of the past two and a half years, there are some upsides to running a post-pandemic event organizations. Here are the top takeaways from the conversations.

