Big Machines, Big Ideas: How Exhibitors Engineered Engagement at Pack Expo 2025

Pack Expo welcomed more than 50,000 packaging and processing professionals to the Las Vegas Convention Center Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Produced by PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the show displayed innovation across a record-breaking 1 million square feet of space, the largest in its 30-year history.

According to PMMI president and ceo, Jim Pittas, the technologies on display did more than meet the needs of today’s users—“they’re driving the growth, efficiency, and innovation that will define packaging and processing for the next 30 years.”

Sustainability being a key issue for the packaging industry, the show featured a Sustainability Central area highlighting the latest green practices and technologies. PMMI also partnered with Dow to be the official sustainability partner and sponsor of show floor recycling. Eye-catching bins were located all around the floor.

Here’s how brands showcased large equipment and the latest technologies.

Immersive Hubs

JBT Marel’s sprawling exhibit featured multiple product zones anchored by an immersive hub that placed attendees in the heart of the company’s innovations with an immersive hub, where they could walk through the factory and take a deeper dive into the tech of their interest with a personal tour.

Attention-Grabbing Theming

Redzone, a software company, went all in with the football theme because in manufacturing, like in football, teams take ownership of their success in the red zone. From a 100×100-foot space to a lined turf field to field goal posts and a Jumbotron—it was all the right details in all the right places. Blimps floating over the space drew traffic across the floor. Touchdown.

Authoritative Uniforms

Food-processing giant Reiser could have just settled for massive equipment mixing and packaging at every corner of its exhibit but it was the white frocks of the staffers that brought the packing plant vibe and tied the environment together. With so much traffic, it also made it easy to identify the experts.

Pictogram Signage

In a sea of equipment, some companies grabbed attendees’ attention with signage that didn’t require much processing. Rychiger, for example, put pictograms and pictures of its solutions augmented with simple descriptions to remove the language barrier and communicate meaning in a split second. Decision-making simplified.

Open Theaters

Robots racing? Yes, please! Stadium seating was needed for the presentation by OTTO, where attendees could watch a beverage go from materials to the consumer through autonomous palletizing. A similar open-floor concept was used by several exhibitors looking to showcase autonomous abilities, but the audience engagement was the differentiator.

Explanatory Screen at Every Turn

To help visualize its equipment in action, Harpak-Ulma explained key features with strategically positioned screens, allowing attendees to have a self-guided journey in a low-pressure environment. Behind glass walls, a live packaging line ran continuously—turning what could’ve been a static display into a dynamic, in-motion demo that showed precision, efficiency, and automation in real time.

Just the Right Tech

Promach Process Group maximized its space by the wall with a large screen that showed the action in the plant, a large touchscreen to walk customers through packaging solutions and just two pieces of equipment, which goes to show that a clear engagement strategy with just the right tools is what it takes to close the deal.

Photo credit: Anna Huddleston