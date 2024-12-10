2024 SEMA Expo: Exhibit Moments that Smoked the Competition 

Tire-burning demos, decked-out vehicles of all kinds and, yes, an electric Ferrari were all part of the action at the 2024 SEMA Show that took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 5–8, featuring more than 2,400 exhibitors, including 580 first-time participants, and bringing on what’s next for automotive innovation and customization.

“It’s not just about showcasing products; it’s about igniting a movement of creativity and progress that will redefine how we think about vehicles and their potential,” says Tom Gattuso, SEMA vp of events.

Every year, the show taps into its audience’s high-octane energy with highly popular activations, such as the Battle of the Builders, sponsored by Mothers, outdoor adventures at the Overland Experience, and an industry-first SEMA Fest, which featured Cage the Elephant, Sublime and Fitz and the Tantrums. This year, the show also introduced a real-time livestream from the floor, putting a global audience in the center of the action.

EM was on hand to kick some (gold-rimmed) tires and see what was revving in exhibits.

Flooring Takes a Stand

Dramatic and unusual flooring surfaces set the stage at SEMA, ranging from bright and bold to highly functional to glamorous. Automotive care brand Armor All placed The Red Bull Racing RB18 race car on the appropriately checkered floor with the rest of the exhibit floor brand-orange, creating an exciting space telling a cohesive story.

Caliber made a splash with its on-brand, red-and-black floor offering a perfect backdrop for a Jeep. Dried grass covered the floor in the AllTop exhibit, instantly bringing the outdoorsy vibe, with foldable paper columns adding a nice touch. To show off the functionality of its foam sprayer, iK put a Porsche on drainage tiles so that the water could be easily collected. And to add shine to an already gleaming Bugatti, Ceramic Pro put it on a raised, LED-edged platform inside an already raised-floor exhibit.

Air Real Estate

If floors were solid below, overhead structures were having their moment up high. System X, a ceramic protection company, made a bold statement with strong architectural elements and a doubleheader of sorts, featuring a honeycomb lights feature and a hanging sign above it. Suspended LED bars added a sophisticated touch to the Ceramic Pro’s exhibit, and also offered the light needed for the live demos. Honeycomb LED also brought the glow under Fox’s substantial overhead sign. Pedal Commander brought attention to the back of the hall with a massive suspended screen, looping demo videos and customization inspiration from the pros.

Action Inside

With the aftermarket industry all about doing, static exhibits were not getting much love at this show. Successful spaces leveraged hands-on experiences (and open bars). Demos of all kinds, especially wrapping and restoration, featuring models and actors, gathered crowds. Learning was powerful: cue in Legacy EV that set up their exhibit around the steps of making any vehicle electric. To drive their point, they brought a 1930 Dodge COE with a charging connector in its hood. Celebrity appearances were stopping traffic and creating opportunities for brands to capture content. EMPI, a parts supplier, for example, had a happening space with guest appearances by Blake Wilkey, a pro offroad racer, and Chip Foose, a TV personality and auto designer. Professional cameras, and attendees’ cellphones, kept on rolling.