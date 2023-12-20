Women in Events 2023: Q&A with Event Marketing Strategies

Tell us about the history of your company.

Founded in 1981, Event Marketing Strategies was ahead of the experiential marketing curve, considered an OG in this industry.

What were some of the highlights from 2023?

Building on our relationships with our returning clients and continuing to do great work with them. And two new team members!

What do you do and what do you offer?

We take brands to existing events – product sampling “come try this new flavor”, educational outreach “did you know?”, grand opening promotions “come register for a chance to win”. We also represent two event properties – selling and implementing sponsorship programs.

What are your points of difference?

We go above and beyond. Sounds cliché, but it’s the truth. It’s the reason our clients repeat programs year after year. We think of everything, and our years of experience coupled with staying on top of trends keeps us ahead.

What is your approach when working with new clients?

Our approach is to connect with new clients and build relationships so they can put their trust in our hands to deliver exceptional experiences.

Who are some of your clients?

COTA, AEP Ohio, Dr Pepper, City of Columbus, Ohio State Fair, Bye Bye Mattress, Pepsi, P&G, Big Lots, Nationwide, Breezeline, Hollywood Casino, OhioHealth

A top experience you created this year.

Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream at the Columbus Arts Festival – crowds were so strong that we ran out of product. And COTA Roadeo + Family Fun Day – where we work with the bus authority to create an all-employee celebration event.

Any changes, updates or news to share?

We recently created a parental leave policy for the first time in company history where we cover 100% of pay for moms and dads, birth, or adoption for up to 16 weeks.

An industry trend that has your attention?

I recently told a group of high schoolers: “Businesses are rolling out policies prohibiting their employees from utilizing AI, and therefore they’ll be dead soon.” So, AI.

How can the industry do better proving ROI?

Questions are the answer. Ask your clients about the campaign goals, then dig even deeper to identify KPIs that will drive results.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Our word for 2024: momentum. We have built the figurative rocket, launched it, now it’s time to go full throttle.

Your best piece of career advice, given or received.

“Wherever you go, there you are.” This is a constant reminder to be present and know that the only moment we have is now. Those who act will always outperform those who think. Go, do, be.

A career decision or step that made all the difference.

What started as an internship nearly 15 years ago turned into one of the most fun careers. Little did I know the impact this industry would have on me, and the impact I could have on national brands.

What do you love about being a woman in events?

It’s a privilege to work alongside the most organized, detail-oriented, responsible, and caring team in the business! Inspiring the next generation motivates me.