Pre-Registration Now Open: EMMA Announces an Event Measurement Certification Course

The Event Marketing Measurement Association (EMMA, formerly EMMC) has launched the industry’s most comprehensive event measurement certification course, designed for event and marketing people at all levels—from professionals beginning their event measurement journeys to seasoned marketers who want to up their measurement game.

The course was created by leaders at EMMA, with practical experience measuring events for brands like Amazon, Meta, Google, Toyota, American Express, HSBC, KPMG, Mars, Bayer and many others. It has been developed in collaboration with Storycraft Lab, learning experience design and facilitation specialists.

With 13-modules focusing on the fundamentals of measurement through best practices in data collection, analysis and reporting, the Event Measurement Certification Course is the event industry’s most comprehensive measurement training program, and the only one providing a certification in event measurement. As a nonprofit organization focused on improving the industry through measurement, EMMA has ensured that access to the course financially accessible:

$149 for EMMA members

$399 for non-EMMA members

“We are democratizing access to critical knowledge that has been the domain of specialists like me for too long,” Dax Callner, EMMA founder and president, said in the announcement. “It’s time to give everyone access to measurement tools and expertise—ultimately helping the industry to unlock its true potential.”

Course content includes instruction and practical exercises to reinforce knowledge. Each module also includes a short exam to test knowledge retention. Access to optional live webinars per module will be ticketed at $25 with a 25-person limit per webinar.

Register for Event Measurement Certification and get the skills you need to effectively and efficiently measure events and experiences along with a certification you can add to your professional profile. To pre-register for Event Measurement Certification, sign up here.

Image Credit: iStock/Kitinut

Learn more about EMMA and its partnership with Event Marketer here. For more performance content, click here.