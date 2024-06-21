Lessons in Longevity: Agency EA Reveals Five Business Insights from the Past 25 Years

By: Rick Cosgrove, President, Agency EA

From surprising Oprah’s audience with a trip to Australia to launching the Samsung Galaxy Fold at Unpacked, our journey from a two-person event production company to a 100+ person, employee-owned, global experiential agency has been a hell of a ride—one that I’ve had the pleasure (and sometimes pain) of being on for over half of its existence. Reflecting on our 25th anniversary in business, here are some lessons that have shaped Agency EA’s culture and helped grow our strong client relationships.

1. Prioritize your people.

People are everything in a service business. Period. Whether it’s our full-time staff or our trusted contractors, having the right folks with the right experience on board has been integral to our agency’s success. When opportunities arose, we prioritized promoting from within, and improved managerial skills with development workshops and education sessions by external experts. We value kindness and empathy just as much as skills and experience, creating a workplace culture that not only retains talent, but has built lasting friendships.



2. Work together in-person (but not every day).

Culture isn’t built from superficial perks—it’s about coming together to tackle challenges, support each other, and create memories. Real connections happen during live interactions (and there’s plenty of research to support this), whether that’s in our downtown ChicagoRiver North office or on-site around the globe while producing our events. Teams bond and solve problems best when they’re physically together, building trust through shared experiences. Our hybrid model has been successful—it gives employees a mix of in-office collaboration and hallway conversations as well as remote days for head-down, focused work. This model that we implemented in 2021 has helped new teammates integrate quickly and allowed seasoned staff to mentor effectively.



3. Keep your powder dry.

Unexpected economic downturns like the 9/11 attacks, the 2008 financial crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic reminded us the importance of retaining cash in the business. Wise financial management has helped us weather tough times without stunting long-term growth. It also allowed us to bring specialized roles like motion graphics and technical production in-house, thereby expanding our offerings. Now, as an employee-owned business, managing our dollars wisely is even more crucial since our collaborative efforts tie directly into our long-term financial goals to grow the business.



4. Clients want experts… so market your skills!

We’ve always known the breadth of talent on our team, but learning to effectively market those talents through unique verticals has been a game changer. In 2020, we officially highlighted the specific skills and creativity our team possesses through the launch of two new brands: Studio Sage which focuses on video content and Storyhorse, a creative brand and messaging agency. By reimagining our offerings to meet specific client needs, we’ve opened new doors with new clients and project types and expanded our overall brand presence.



5. Make your clients the hero.

Our ultimate job is to make our clients’ brands sing and leave their audiences with a memorable experience, but along the way we put our key client partners at the center of everything we do. Whether it’s mirroring their workstyles, processes and software so they can focus their energy on major decisions, or highlighting them through thought leadership, roundtables, interviews and insights, we genuinely care about their careers and responsibilities. We’re there to support tough conversations around budgets increasing or designs pushing the envelope. Their KPIs are our KPIs. Their success is ours as well.

None of these lessons are revolutionary, but achieving success through these tactics required consistency and an above-and-beyond dedication to our client partnerships. Getting to the heart of what a client and audience needs means fearlessly innovating while still staying true to who we are. Teams evolve as the years go by, but remaining steadfast to what our company stands for both inside our four walls and outside of them with our clients, is part of what makes me most proud. And I’m excited to see what we will continue to accomplish in the 25 years to come.

Rick Cosgrove is the President of Agency EA, overseeing the client services, production and creative departments. Cosgrove began his tenure at EA in 2010, evolving from the agency’s first in-house designer to incepting and building the Creative Department in 2014. The agency is celebrating its 25th year in business.

To submit a column for consideration, reach out to the editors.