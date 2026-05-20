Guest Column: Four Easy Steps to Setting Measurable Event Objectives

Matt Sincaglia, Board Member, Event Marketing Measurement Association



Experiential marketers are masters at creating moments people remember. But in today’s business climate, unforgettable moments aren’t enough. Leaders are asking tougher questions: What did the event actually deliver? Did it grow the business? Was it worth the investment?

For those of us in the event and experiential space, setting the right business objectives and measuring them clearly is now a mandate. It’s how we protect budgets, earn repeat investment, and elevate our role inside the organization.

The first shift is simple: move beyond event metrics and focus on business outcomes. Attendance numbers, badge scans, and social impressions are important, but on their own, they don’t answer the question executives care about most: “Did this help us grow?”

Take how Salesforce approaches its marquee event, Dreamforce. The success of the event isn’t measured only by attendance. It’s evaluated by pipeline generated, meetings set with priority accounts, product adoption, and customer retention. The experience is built with commercial objectives in mind.

So how can event marketers set better objectives without overcomplicating the process?

1. Start with the business goal.

Before designing the event, booth, or activation, ask: What is the company trying to achieve? Is it launching a new product? Breaking into a new market? Increasing retention? Your event objectives should clearly support one or more of those priorities.

For example: Instead of “Drive buzz at the trade show,” try, “Generate 200 qualified meetings with mid-market buyers to support Q3 pipeline targets.”

2. Define success in measurable terms.

Clear objectives include three things: a number, a timeline, and a target audience.

“Increase brand awareness” is vague. “Increase brand consideration among Gen Z attendees from 30 percent to 45 percent within three months of the tour” is measurable.

When objectives are specific, teams know what they’re working toward and leadership knows what to expect.

3. Connect engagements to outcomes.

Experiential marketing is uniquely powerful because it drives emotion, memory, and trust. However, you still need a bridge to business results, getting people to follow through on a desired behavior as a result of a brand interaction.

For example, from:

Badge scans to qualified leads

Product demos to sales meetings

Workshop attendance to product trials

VIP hospitality to renewal conversations

Mapping these connections in advance helps everyone understand why the experience matters beyond the moment.

4. Build measurement into the experience itself.

Measurement shouldn’t be an afterthought. Design registration flows that capture meaningful data. Train staff to tag lead quality correctly. Use post-experience surveys to measure brand lift. Align with sales teams before the event so follow-up is seamless. The more intentional the measurement plan, the easier it is to show impact.



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At its best, experiential marketing creates both attention and acceleration. It shortens sales cycles. It deepens relationships. It moves people from curiosity to commitment. But those outcomes only count to executive stakeholders if we define and track them.

Setting appropriate business objectives doesn’t have to be complicated. It just requires clarity, alignment, and discipline. When we connect our events to measurable business results, we shift the conversation from “It was amazing” to “It worked.” And that’s how experiential marketing earns long-term investment.

Do you have a measurement problem? Ask EMMA.

Event Marketer is a strategic media partner of the newly rebranded Event Marketing Measurement Association. To learn more about the organization, and for more measurement content, click here.

Image Credit: iStock/Nadezhda Buravleva