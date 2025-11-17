Heroes and Legends: Six Bold Engagement Ideas from HLTH USA 2025

No Entry. Flesh Eating Mutant Guppies with Perms said a sign on the door next to Registration at HLTH USA 2025 that took place at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas, Oct. 19-22. What you wanted was the door where Petunia, the unicorn mascot, was sprinkling magic dust.

Now in its eighth year, HLTH does innovation and commitment to change with flair and ambition, bringing together more than 12,200 health leaders to connect, learn, and drive change in healthcare. Key discussion topics included AI and agentic systems, employer healthcare costs, women’s health, and breakthrough therapies.

The theme this year was healthcare “Heroes and Legends.” Here are some epic ways the team made it happen.

Entrance Experience by PwC

If the entrance to your show is not a portal, you might be missing a sponsorship opportunity. The few steps that attendees took from the HTLH sign to the show floor entrance were completely transportive with a tunnel wrapped in immersive video featuring the show’s signature take on the Mt. Olympus pantheon. By sponsoring the entrance sequence, PwC set the stage for the action, positioned itself as an innovative leader in the healthcare space, and primed attendees to visit its booth on the floor.

Art Gallery as Connections Space

HLTH is all about building connections, whether powered by AI matchmaking or organically, with carefully orchestrated settings ranging from a HLTH Meet-up to a Market and Investor Connects to a slew of affinity meetups and after-hours events. Arguably, one of the most creative spaces for conversation was the Art Gallery, paying homage to the industry with healthcare-related art pieces and featuring comfortable spaces for more in-depth conversations vs. “speeding dating.”

WeightWatchers for Business Club and Court

A social club and game tips from the pros at a pickleball court? Game on! WeightWatchers invited attendees to a fresh and classy social club to explore its AI-powered nutritional tools and other offerings, pick up custom swag and sign up for a game on the full-sized pickleball court on the show floor, where they could show off that Pickle & Social Club paddle and get it autographed by the champions.

Google for Health Showcase

Signature wood accents and living greenery brought a calm vibe at Google for Health’s exhibit, featuring a startup showcase, demos of Google products, and lightning talks. The circular design allowed for multiple access points. A perfect mix of brand and business, the architectural lightness and natural materials made complex tech feel warm and approachable (Design and Build: MC² Experience).

Ask Patients Lounge

Presented by Savvy Cooperative and HLTH Foundation and sponsored by Cencora, this space provided an opportunity for healthcare leaders to connect with patient partners and learn about their journeys and what it’s actually like to navigate the healthcare system as a patient, grounding other insights of the event.

HLTH-iverse

Beyond the event, Petunia the unicorn brings her magic dust in the HLTH-iverse, a year-round digital network with more than 75,000 members who have access to exclusive content, advisory, roundtables and thinktanks. One cool feature is HLTH Entrée Dinner Series, where healthcare leaders can continue the conversation over curated dinners in key cities, mixing great food and connection.

Photo credit: Anna Huddleston