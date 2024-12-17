Anniversary Stories: Get to Know Maureen Ryan Fable, 20-Year CEO at FIRST

Over her 20-year tenure as the group ceo of FIRST, a global brand experience agency which creates global events leveraging content, creative, digital technology, management and delivery, and data and insights, Maureen Ryan Fable has leaned on a formula for success that involves creating opportunities for clients and employees, and executing on a variety of strategic business models.

Maureen has served as the organization’s leader since 2004, when she merged her company, Ryan-Fable Productions, with First Protocol, thus opening their New York office. In this year-end anniversary interview, we sat down with her to discuss navigating personal and business growth, and lessons learned over two decades.

Q: How did you get your start in the event marketing industry?

A: I started my career in corporate events, first at Billboard magazine, then the New York Stock Exchange, and in 2000, I made the decision to leave a well-paying job to start out on my own. This was a huge leap of faith, especially with a one-year-old baby at home. When I merged my small agency four years later with First Protocol, a UK based agency, to start the U.S. operation, and hearing, “You have a $300K investment to make it work,” was certainly another leap of faith. But I was up for the challenge. I went into it with the stance of, “Work like you have something to prove,” but not in a chip-on-your-shoulder way. In an aspirational way. Growing the company and creating opportunities became my passion and my mission.

As ceo of the U.S. operations since 2004, and as group cep since 2018, I always think about the journey and how it continues to evolve. I’ve directed the acquisition of three agencies, formalized our unique embedded “teams model” (FIRST Solutions), and currently work with over 130 brands with over 750 FIRST employees all over the globe. I have learned that you are often only as good as the team around you. I have been extremely lucky to have a strong team supporting me every step of the way.

Q: How has the business changed?

A: Looking back, we have evolved from a regionalized, small firm approach to a very connected inclusive culture working across the globe. The makeup of the board has also changed over that time and I found my voice by being true to myself with confidence in what I bring to the table.

Our business delivery models have also evolved. As part of FIRST Solutions, our proprietary SMM model, we have teams embedded into client accounts providing various event management and production services. When we started the Solutions model over 15 years ago, we had four embedded employees and today, we have over 10 Solutions accounts, and more nearly 600 Solutions team members. The blend of delivery models has been a key differentiator for FIRST.

Q: What drives you as a leader?

A: I think it boils down to a constant quest for improvement, both in how I push myself to learn and grow or the way that I encourage the pursuit of excellence and accountability in those around me. One of my favorite sayings is, “What got us here, won’t get us there!” Of course, I do have to remind myself to take the time to celebrate success. I’ve learned that celebrating those successes, even the smallest ones, can help cultivate and build relationships with your team.

Q: How do you maintain a work-life balance?

A: It’s really about aligning your words with your actions. Always being intentional. My kids have only known a working mother, which was my upbringing as well. It comes down to being present and prioritizing time management. Giving 100 percent of attention to what you are doing at that time. That makes a big difference for me.

I value and encourage a healthy balance in life, ensuring time for family, health, hobbies, and self-improvement. Modeling this behavior naturally creates a more successful, collaborative, and healthy working environment. Ultimately, I am nothing without the love and support of those around me—both at work and in my personal life.

Image Credit: iStock/Alko

