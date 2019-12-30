Stories of the Year, No. 3: Event Marketers Literally Clean up Their Act

Environmental experts predict that by the middle of the century, our oceans will contain more plastic waste than fish. The USDA estimates that 30 to 40 percent of the country’s food supply ends up in landfills. It’s no surprise, then, that event marketers are literally cleaning up their act when it comes to event waste, particularly waste derived from food and beverages, and the packaging they come in. In 2019, brands from Bacardi to Salesforce upped the ante on their efforts to reduce waste at their events, enlisting waste station attendants, repurposing ingredients—and engaging a fast-rising number of eco-conscious consumers in their sustainable practices. Read more here.

