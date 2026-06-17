MEASUREMENT PRACTICES THAT WORK

Five ways to elevate the way you measure engagement at your events

According to the 2026 EventTrack: Experiential Marketing Forecast & Benchmark Study, underwritten by Sparks, on-site engagement is the second most important metric being tracked and measured among both b-to-b and b-to-c event marketers. While most marketers agree that lead generation, (the No. 1 most measured data point among all event marketers), is a clear cut “you did it or you didn’t”-type metric, engagement can be a little tougher to define and quantify. And sometimes that can lead to missed opportunities—and event success stories untold.

We asked a forum of industry experts responsible for both b-to-b and b-to-c events: what’s one strategic tip that’s elevated the way you define and measure engagement at your events? Here are five measurement practices focused on capturing the nuance of… engagement.

1. ONE KPI DOESN’T TELL THE STORY

Engagement isn’t just one data point. It’s a thoughtful mashup of several data points that all coalesce to confirm whether the engagement worked—or didn’t. “Data is most powerful when it tells a story, and stories are built from multiple metrics working together,” says Kevin Cobb, vp, technology innovation & experiential solutions at Augeo Experience. Cobb encourages his teams to mine the broader ecosystem to combine behavioral signals, sentiment, intent, follow‑through and post‑event actions to understand what the experience actually influenced. “Just like we design experiences to drive specific outcomes, we need to intentionally design data strategies that surface meaningful narratives… that help leaders understand what’s working, why it’s working and how to make smarter decisions moving forward,” he says.

2. ‘UNSCRIPTED’ ENGAGEMENT IS MEASURABLE

Hallway conversations. Impromptu roundtables. The cluster of people gathered around a speaker for 20 minutes after their session wraps. These are all signals that something landed at the event, says Jon Wolff, senior global events manager, solutions & services group at Lenovo. “We trained our team to log those moments, note the topics and track who was involved,” he says. “What emerged was a content intelligence goldmine. Themes that our audience cared about deeply that we hadn’t even put on the agenda. That data now drives our next event’s programming strategy. Your unplanned moments aren’t chaos. They’re your most valuable feedback loop.”

3. DEDICATED MEASUREMENT BUDGETS ARE NECESSARY

The cost to measure on-site engagement isn’t a “nice to have.” It’s a must-have for any serious event organization. “The information will pay off with data and feedback to help you continue to improve your programs and prove the value of face-to-face event marketing experiences with irrefutable logic,” says Victor Torregroza, experiences program manager, global communications & events at Intel. “We all have opinions about an event, ‘Oh, it was great!’ or, ‘No one visited that experience.’ [But internal] feelings are not facts. When you present measurement data, that’s the outcome, the information that counts.”

4. CRM INTEGRATION IS NON-NEGOTIABLE

Three little initials can separate the strong event measurement practices from the unserious ones. We’re talking, of course, about CRM—your sales team’s internal customer relationship platform. The closer an event organization can get to their company’s CRM system (ideally, 100 percent integrated), the closer they are to aligning their event expenditures with real outcomes. “Demand that the CRM tracks every person who walks through that door and maps how much pipeline your engagements and events influenced,” says Jeff Haynes, founder, Brand Revolution Global.

5. FOCUS ON DEEPER, QUANTIFIABLE CONNECTIONS

Some engagement metrics can look good but still fall short of being meaningful. “We need to recognize the virtue of authentic connections over shallow engagement metrics,” says Dan Ireland, portfolio activation lead at Dell. “Number of interactions, pipeline engaged and progressed is table stakes for me at this point, it’s expected. Where I go above and beyond is shining a light on the deeper connections that led to quantifiable changes.” At a recent customer event, Ireland put this practice into action by seizing on a funny quip made by a customer, printing it on a t-shirt the same day and having an executive wear it and reference it during the closing session. It was a small yet deeply felt surprise and delight moment that told customers, “We’re listening,” and it ultimately opened new doors with the customer—a quantifiable change the team was able to map back to… engagement.

Image credit: BestForBest/iStock

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