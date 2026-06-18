2026 It List Showcase: Agency Profiles, Perspectives, Q&As and Case Studies of Excellence

Buckle up. You’ve got a front-row seat to experiential marketing’s most exclusive stage. The elite agencies that make up the 2026 It List are the ones delivering business outcomes by taking risks, bucking norms, setting industry trends, tailoring every touchpoint for measurable ROI and consistently demonstrating the power of human interaction in the digital age. In high demand, and operating in high gear, they define what it means to have “it.” Enjoy the show.

CENTER STAGE: EXECUTIVE Q&As

Pull up a chair as these executive Q&As put top agency leaders in the spotlight. Find out how they’re tackling of-the-moment industry topics and trends, and what they’re predicting for the future of experiential marketing.

HEADLINERS: TOP AGENCY PROFILES

Meet the agencies commanding the stage. Get to know industry all-stars rocking every event and activation format and moving the needle for clients in the process. Get their honest takes on collabs, timeline and budget challenges, and where they find their creative spark.

SHOWSTOPPERS: CASE STUDIES OF EXCELLENCE

These are the activations that earned a standing ovation. Dig into the steal-worthy strategies, find out what worked and why, and see how top agencies are approaching engagement and innovation, all while raising the bar.

THE BYLINE: CONTRIBUTED COLUMNS

They’ve been in the trenches and they’ve got stories to tell. Check out thought leadership straight from the source with sharp assessments shared by the subject-matter experts defining the future of the discipline.