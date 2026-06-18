2026 Fab 50 Partner Showcase: Portraits, Perspectives, Q&As and Case Studies

LEADING SHOPS SHARE GAME-CHANGING TECHNIQUES, LESSONS FROM THE FIELD AND HOW THEY’RE RAISING THE BAR IN 2026

The pressure is on for event fabricators and exhibit builders as modern audiences demand not structures, but tangible, meaningful moments. And Fab 50 honorees are rising to the occasion. Among talents, they’re weaving emotional impact into their designs, engineering environments that blend emerging tech with sustainable materials, sweating the details without sacrificing the bigger picture—and doing it all on-deadline and on-budget. Read on to hear from some of the best in the biz.

ON THE RECORD: EXECUTIVE Q&AS

THE BIG LEAGUES: TOP BUILDER PROFILES

BEST IN SHOW: CASE STUDIES OF EXCELLENCE

SHARE OF MIND: CONTRIBUTED COLUMNS