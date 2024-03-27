March: Event Industry People, Deals, and Moves

Welcome to this month’s event marketing industry news digest, featuring updates on new hires, promotions, acquisitions, and launches. Submit your news here.

Acquisitions

OBE Worldwide (parent of On Board Experiential) has acquired a majority stake in London-based agency Playmaker Experiential, led by managing partners Ian Hayne and James Hogben. With the deal, OBE expands the global footprint—adding a London-based team to its existing offices in Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco.

Exhibit and display solutions partner The Rogers Company acquired SCALISE Exhibits, a trade show design and fabrication company based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Experiential production agency INCA Productions was acquired by The Independents Group, a communications collective.

Corinthian Events has announced three longtime employees, Jennifer Logan, Tamara O’Malley and Jamie Hellesen, will assume control of the company by 2027 as part of a succession plan announcement for the 24-year-old agency.

Lime Media has announced its acquisition of mobile builder Turtle Transit.

Promotions and Hires

Industria Creative appointed Samantha Ouellette as managing director. Ouellette is the former general manager of Create & Cultivate.

BlueHive Exhibits hired industry vet and former senior event head at Chrysler and Pfizer Don Schmid as account director for its in-house healthcare division, BlueMed.

MGME global events agency promoted Rachel Bandarenko to evp-creative and strategic growth.

Julie Gustafson joins NParallel as chief experience officer. Gustafson is the former vp-client relations at Sparks. And Jim Vylasek was promoted to vp of technology.

Mycotoo immersive entertainment agency announced the appointments of Cirque du Soleil Alum Michael Wilder as director of production and Jessica Herrera as director of business Development.

INVNT promoted Patrina Rosholt to vp-account services and event management. The agency also expanded to South Asia, opening an office in Mumbai led by Laveesh Pandey, managing director of INVNT Group South Asia, and to the Middle East under the leadership of Farah Hiyindeh, managing drector of INVNT Group, Middle East.

FlyteVu hired Brooks Parker as vp-business development, and Purvi Patel as account director.

The Special Event Company is expanding its academic event division with the appointment of producer Jim Hooker as the executive director of academic events.

Kimberly Tittle, formerly of Conde Nast, has joined 15|40 as executive director of brand and experiential.

Launches

CNC Agency (Coffee ‘n Clothes) introduced CNC Innovation Lab, a new division. The CNC Innovation Lab works with clients ready to break new ground to pioneer the next generation of physical-first experiences through emerging technology, including AI, immersive spaces, virtual and mixed reality, augmented reality and FOOH, creative engineering, gaming, wearables and CRM, loyalty and community programs.

