Webinar: The Changing Realm of Event Permits

Event Experts Webinar Series FREE ON DEMAND WEBINAR The realm of event permits is changing in real time as rules and regulations evolve. Getting a permit approved is often a “make or break” situation for live events. Absolutely critical and incredibly under-discussed—it’s safe to say that 10 years ago it was much easier to get city approval for an event. Not so much anymore. In a world of more events in more cities produced by more brands and agencies, more safety precautions—multiplied by bigger bolder event ideas—there are more processes involved in getting approval for events than ever and we are excited to have one of the industry’s most recognized event permit “master blasters” with us. In this webinar you’ll get a 2020 Permit Update. Hear the top trends in permitting

Get an update on the most critical parts of getting event permits approved

Hear honest insights on what makes or breaks an event permit application

Tips and advice you can use right now.

…and more! Presenter: Amir Shayegan

VP of Permitting & Logistics

