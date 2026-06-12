The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2026 Annual Meeting brought together more than 40,000 professionals at McCormick Place in Chicago May 29 through June 2 to explore the latest advances in cancer research, clinical practice, and innovation.

Exhibiting at a medical congress comes with a unique rulebook. Commercial and medical affairs functions must remain separate, promotional claims undergo extensive review, and many traditional trade show giveaways are prohibited. Exhibitors compete in a highly regulated environment through unique approaches to storytelling that translate complex science into memorable experiences.

EM was on-site at what felt like the CES of oncology. Here’s what grabbed our attention.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim sailed onto the show floor with a brand-new exhibit to highlight Hernexeos, a new product for lung cancer therapy. Under the hanging sign, “Set a New Course Forward,” the main focal point was a branded boat complete with blue lungs as sails atop an ocean-like floor, which also doubled as a coveted meeting space. The naval motif echoed in the ribbons and curves of the exhibit structures and thoughtful elements, such as custom lung tables featuring helm wheels and catering pergolas. A LEGO mosaic at the front of the exhibit created a hands-on moment of connection.

On the disease-state side of the exhibit, attendees could “get a scoop on what’s new in oncology” with a color-changing spoon and a rolled ice cream treat. They could also learn more about the people who live with epNEC through their stories and take a shareable selfie while making a support pledge. On the medical side, an AI-powered Q&A activation and interactive body map offered some deeper dives in addition to the extensive pipeline graphically displayed. (Exhibit partner: Access TCA)

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca paired the medical progress story with the brand’s commitment to sustainability. Massive LED screens delivered immersive clinical messaging and brand statements, while translucent demo stations created opportunities for conversations about specific products. At the same time, sustainability was also given prominent placement on screens and in a dedicated exhibit area, which explained how environmental responsibility drives the company’s decision-making and also informed the sustainable booth design. Traditional rigid structures were replaced with fabric partitions, signage was produced from cardboard, and the suspended foliage was actually paper art. Sustainability went from being abstract to a tangible attendee experience. (Exhibit partners: Emota, Taylor)

Eisai

Eisai invited attendees to experience the company’s commitment to patient advocacy at The HHC Starlight Garden. Anchored by a softly illuminated wishing fountain and surrounded by oversized flowers and twinkling lights in lush greenery, the Garden felt like a place of hope and connection.

The activation highlighted four initiatives: Kompass, a digital destination for kidney cancer resources hub; Spot Her, a program raising awareness of endometrial cancer; Eisai’s Magnolia Programs including Meals at Home, which delivers meals to families affected by cancer, and Purpose in Planning, which connects people affected by cancer to financial and legal resources; and Human Health Care human health care, the patient-centered philosophy that guides all of Eisai’s work. Attendees participated in the company’s mission by picking a star in one of four colors, each representing a different message of hope, and adding it to flower constellations on both sides of the exhibit. For every star placed, the company will place a printed card with the corresponding message in a donated meal through Magnolia Meals at Home, resulting in more than 2,500 meals and messages of hope to be delivered to people living with cancer and their loved ones. (Exhibit partners: Marina Maher Communications, Impact XM, Jack Morton)

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Bristol Myers Squibb

The medical affairs side of the BMS booth felt like a library, where oncologists could explore the brand’s pipeline offerings and clinical data. Comfortable seating and touchscreens as giant books set the tone. The opposite side of the exhibit was devoted to the brand’s campaign about immunomodulatory agents being investigated for multiple myeloma. A hanging structure made of flip-flops revealed a running shoe when viewed at a specific angle. Paper flip-flops with QR codes offered additional info. (Exhibit partner: Taylor)

Merck

Merck welcomed attendees with a giant spinning globe where attendees could enter where they are from and see it light up. The sprawling exhibit was a study in lighting design with no space wasted to make a statement. Transparent LEDs maximized overhead space. Large demo screens made deeper dives visible to a larger audience. One of the neatest design elements was actually on the side of the wall facing the aisle—an LED screen with moving square tiles added an eye-catching dynamic element in an unexpected place. We haven’t seen this since CES.

Daiichi Sankyo

The blossoming cherry tree at the Daiichi Sankyo exhibit was one of the most recognizable and photographed landmarks on the show floor. Inspired by the company’s connection to gifting Japan’s cherry trees to Washington, D.C., it symbolized the sense of renewal and commitment to innovative medicine while honoring the company’s deep Japanese heritage roots. At the “Purpose in Motion” activation, attendees could add their name or someone they wanted to honor and watch it appear on the watercolor backdrop, making ripples in the serene lake.

The scent of the cherry and sakura blossom crisps topped with cherry blossom mousse completed the experience, engaging attendees through every sense.

Astellas

Astellas approached the presence at ASCO with a focus on how scientific progress translates to real-world decisions. Under the theme, “Navigating the future together,” the exhibit was anchored by an illuminated central tower beneath glowing spheres and a dramatic canopy. Life-sized digital patient stories invited attendees to explore individual cancer journeys through touchscreen interactions. Care is also good nutrition, and attendees could refuel with custom bowls at the hummus bar. (Exhibit partner: Jack Morton)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz split the booth into two distinct parts. One highlighted the science behind Ziihera, featuring an interactive sculpture of HER2 protein that it targets and custom tables with charging ports, representing “the power of dual HER2 targeting.” The other side transported attendees to a beach-inspired environment, representing more shared experiences powered by Zepzelca. Our favorite element was an oversized picture book that made the experience tangible and fun.

Eli Lilly

Be the Spark was the message behind an interactive activation for relapsed or refractory blood cancers therapy Jaypirca at Eli Lilly’s booth, where attendees could walk up to a digital screen and see their outline light up in sparks for an inspiring shareable moment.

Revolution Medicines

A relatively smaller booth towards the back of the hall, Revolution Medicines’ booth featured thoughtful design, including strategic use of lighting, and a glowing pancreas sculpture wrapped in a visual representation of RAS mutations. The biotech company announced clinical trial results for its pancreatic cancer experimental drug daraxonrasib that reduces the risk of death by 60 percent for patients with one of the deadliest and most difficult-to-treat forms of the disease. The breakthrough made headlines and earned a standing ovation.