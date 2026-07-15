LYX goes dog-first for its AKC USA 250 activation with scented signage and hydration tests

For new brands and challenger brands alike, investing in experiential marketing doesn’t always require a huge budget or “bold” plan. If you’re observant and laser-focused on your audience, as Dylan Jones, founder of new-to-market LYX Hydration mixes for dogs, advocates for, then organic growth comes naturally.

After a year of traveling the country to dog shows and competitions, the LYX team activated its first sponsorship program in June designed to increase product education and awareness. The exceptionally dog-focused activation at the American Kennel Club Celebrates USA 250 event at Philadelphia’s Navy Yard took advantage of a family-friendly festival atmosphere with Diving Dogs and Agility competitions—where thirsty dogs could use a bit of recovery.

Identifying ‘Unsold’ Real Estate

The “Dogvertising” activation was set up in a square perimeter with a station in each of the four corners. In the Play corner, LYX gave away branded flying discs and tennis balls. The Hydration Zone displayed water bottles, with LYX packets inside, clipped onto fencing with carabiners. The relief area was stocked with branded poop bags.

“Whenever I would go to those events in the early days, I would notice there was advertising all over on banners, streamers and docks by the pools,” says Jones, an Air Force veteran who founded LYX after working with military dogs. “There was all of this human marketing selling to the people, but every time I would go out to where the dogs would be, there was nothing out there. It was just fields, and I’m thinking, ‘Why don’t we sponsor the relief area—we’ll go where the dogs go.’”

How About a Little Science?

At Dog Hydration Checkpoints, indicated by yard signs, LYX handed out hydration test sticks that dogs could pee on, and the color change would indicate their level of hydration, from optimally hydrated to severely dehydrated. Participants received a tote bag full of goodies, travel water bowls and a packet of LYX that they could have their dog sample to see if they later showed hydration improvement.

Jones says attendees went wild for LYX swag: “It was getting taken down as fast as we would put it up, so we really learned that people love when it’s for their dog, rather than for themselves, because they can spoil them.”

The 3-Feet-and-Below Rule

The brand filtered every element and interaction through a pet’s perspective. One of the top considerations was drawing eyeballs down 3 feet and below, like a branded, bacon-scented sticker plastered around with “Your dog may love LYX even more than this sticker” messaging that also caught the attention of owners wondering, “What’s going on down there?” as their dogs took big sniffs, Jones says.

Get On Your Feet… or Paws

Activating at AKC USA 250, LYX had the benefit of reaching the nonprofit’s audience on social media, in addition to interacting with on-site attendees, and street teams engaged locals and tourists at Philadelphia dog parks and landmarks with scented stickers, hydration test strips and play. Jones credits the ability to be mobile at the event and around the city, and not stuck behind a table, as a big success.

Since the event, products have been hard to keep in stock, he says, and the brand has “almost completely turned off advertising.” LYX has plans to take the learnings gathered in Philly to upgrade its activations at fall and winter competitions, like having dogs sample the product in ice cubes.

“Our organic lift that we’ve seen out of this has been tremendous, like we’re continuing to grow while we’re cutting advertising spend,” Jones says. “The dogs are our best advocates. The best way to do ‘Dogvertising’ is to get the product in front of them.” Agency: Six+One.

Photos: Courtesy of LYX

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