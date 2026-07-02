The FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 marks the moment when every match becomes a win-or-go-home battle, and heartbreaks are happening every day. Thankfully, brands are popping up events and activating campaigns to lift up passionate fans and keep the energy high, whether teams win or lose. In fact, U.S. World Cup-related experiences are up 403 percent compared to 2022, with attendance up 572 percent, according to Eventbrite’s data on the shift in soccer fandom to more in-person gatherings.

As matches decide which countries advance to the round of 16 (see you there, USMNT!), we continue with our coverage of World Cup experiential marketing wins.

7-Eleven’s Blood Orange Slurpee Series

Three L.A. locations became the site of 7-Eleven’s soccer-themed activation celebrating the debut of a limited-edition Blood Orange Slurpee flavor, in partnership with Powerade (more on the brand’s own activation below).

From the kickoff in Hollywood, June 11-12, to Downtown L.A., June 20-21, to Huntington Beach, June 24-27, the event featured a custom street-size soccer pitch, interactive photo moments, soccer- and Slurpee-inspired games, food trucks, retro 7-Eleven merchandise, and samples of the new Slurpee flavor. (Partners: Street Factory Media; 21cv)

Photos: Courtesy of Street Factory Media

Candy Crush’s Candy Cabs

Candy Crush hit the streets of New York City on June 30 with a fleet of interactive rides designed to turn travel time into play time. Candy Cabs were equipped with in-vehicle tablets for live gameplay, and if participants beat a Candy Crush Saga level before reaching their destination, the ride was free.

To book a spot on a Candy Cab, users had to scan a QR code found on Candy Crush posters or Candy Cab vehicles around Manhattan. The branded vehicles picked up riders at Cooper Classic Cars in Greenwich Village and dropped them at either Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens or Hair of the Dog sports bar.

Photo: Courtesy of Candy Crush

CVS Kick Start Zone

Across June and July, parking lots at 40 CVS locations nationwide are being transformed into the CVS Kick Start Zone. The soccer-inspired touring activation is challenging consumers to show off their skills on a mini training pitch and pose in a 360-degree photo experience. Plus, they can snag a custom soccer tattoo and tote bags with goodies. (Agency: Street Factory Media)

Photos: Courtesy of Street Factory Media

DoorDash’s Match Parties and Perks

As the Official On-Demand Delivery Supporter and the Official Restaurant Reservations Platform Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026, DoorDash, along with its Deliveroo and Wolt brands, is bringing the stadium energy to fans with local watch parties, fan festivals, exclusive offers and prizes available to win throughout the tournament. In L.A., Miami and NY/NJ, the brand is showing up at fan fests with DashPass perks, in-stadium benefits and interactive touchpoints. (Agency: Street Factory Media)

DoorDash is hosting five match parties at marquee bars to help fans 21 and older enjoy the games together, bookable only on DoorDash Reservations. As an added bonus, DashPass members get early access to secure their spot, branded jerseys at Old Mates in NYC and a VIP lounge at Bayshore Club in Miami.

Photos: Courtesy of Street Factory Media

Fogo de Chão’s Watch Party Takeovers

Fogo de Chão is going big for the World Cup with a multimarket campaign that celebrates its Brazilian heritage. The biggest component is a 12-day Miami Fogo Experience takeover at Wynwood Marketplace, featuring giant soccer cleat installations, live entertainment, virtual soccer experiences, wellness programming, VIP viewing areas and match-day celebrations. The restaurant chain has also partnered with Sol de Janeiro, and the Brazilian beauty brand provided more than 100 products for giveaways in Miami.

Participating Fogo locations around the country are hosting watch parties and serving a limited-time “World Caip” cocktail. During the summer-long campaign, fans have a chance to win a pair of soccer cleats signed by Brazilian football legend Ronaldo and compete in a Ronaldo look-alike contest. Lastly, Fogo de Chão launched a limited-edition Fogo soccer cleat inspired by the brand’s gaucho heritage and Brazilian roots.

Photo and featured image: Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

Heineken Fan Volunteers

Back in May, Heineken introduced its Heineken Fan Volunteers initiative that invited soccer fans to use their often-overlooked employee benefit, Volunteer Time Off, as a way to give back to their communities and possibly watch soccer with other fans. The brand kicked off the campaign in Miami and New York City with volunteer events that also offered participants the chance to watch the UEFA Semi-Finals.

Nearly 200 Fan Volunteers joined across both cities to pack 3,250 meals for Broadway Community’s soup kitchen and food pantry in NYC and to clear 3,100 square feet of green space at Virginia Key Beach in Miami. Now, Heineken is inviting consumers around the country to find local volunteer opportunities that align with match days. Each activation is hosted in partnership with registered nonprofit organizations, and the brand will then pick up the tab for a round of beers for Fan Volunteers.

Additionally, Heineken is hosting close to 400 watch parties this summer, and it launched the Heineken Bar Finder online to help fans pinpoint the best spots nearby to watch the World Cup games.

Photo: Courtesy of Heineken

Powerade House of Future Legends

At the FIFA Fan Festival in Dallas, Powerade put on the House of Future Legends, reimagining what could have been a static Hall of Fame exhibit into an interactive activation that put fans in the spotlight, alongside soccer’s next generation of stars, including Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo. Fans took their shot on goal, and within seconds, the moment was captured and featured in an exhibit highlighting their future fame as a pro soccer player in digital posters and match-worn jerseys from the year 2037 on display. Outside, brand ambassadors served up Powerade samples to help attendees “hydrate like a legend.” (Agency: Momentum Worldwide)

Photos: Courtesy of Powerade

Target’s Summer Goals Tour

Target is popping up in store parking lots in four cities with the Summer Goals Tour, a free, soccer-inspired experience. Shoppers who stop by first receive a Goal Getter giveaway bag and enter through the Players Tunnel, amplified by the sound of a cheering crowd.

The Center Circle is a social hub to gather and snap photos before exploring the play spaces. Play Pitch challenges attendees to hit as many targets as they can with a soccer ball in 60 seconds to get their name and goal counts on a scoreboard. Foosball and Playmaker Booths from partner brands Chobani, Dove, Lego and Liquid I.V. are also on-site. Next up on the tour are Atlanta on July 11 and Jersey City, NJ, on July 18.

Photos: Courtesy of Target

Tequila Don Julio 1942’s Port of Champions

An Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Supporter, Tequila Don Julio 1942 will be activating Port of Champions, a luxury waterfront takeover of Pier 59 at Chelsea Piers in New York during World Cup Finals Week. Beginning July 13, when a 200-foot, branded megayacht docks along the Hudson River, and running through the tournament Final on July 19, Port of Champions will host tastemakers, athletes and VIPs for a lineup of day-to-night programming, including match-day parties, late-night celebrations with djs, elevated dining experiences, podcast and content recording sessions, and intimate tequila tastings in the onboard speakeasy.

Rendering: Courtesy of Tequila Don Julio 1942

WSS Mobile Jersey Shop

In partnership with adidas, WSS launched a fleet of mobile retail trucks stocked with official World Cup kits and fan gear designed to bring the hype around the tournament directly to local communities. The WSS Mobile Jersey Shop has made its way around California and Texas, stopping at pop-ups, fan fests and watch parties held at restaurants, breweries, bike shops, train stations, parks, sports centers and, of course, WSS stores. The bus’s next stop will be Reseda Station in Tarzana, CA, on July 18.

Photos: Courtesy of WSS

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