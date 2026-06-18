The 2026 It List: Recognizing the Top 100 Event Agencies

The best agencies are scaling up to contend with more strategic clients and an expanding experiential marketing industry

The experiential marketing industry has always thrived on paradox—spectacle and intimacy, scale and spontaneity, the planned and the unexpected. But in 2026, the agencies on this list are navigating a new and defining tension: how to harness the extraordinary power of artificial intelligence without losing the irreplaceable humanness that makes live experience matter.

The answer among the best in the biz, it seems, is to embrace both lanes. Agencies on the list this year are deploying machine learning, generative tools and data intelligence to streamline production timelines, sharpen audience targeting, and unlock creative possibilities that weren’t imaginable just a few years ago.

But alongside technology investment, top agencies are doubling down on their people. Across the board, we see robust hiring in creative strategy, production and operations; cultivation of emerging talent; and a commitment to building cultures where the next generation of experiential marketers can grow.

And in an era of high-speed operations, agencies are building the infrastructure, the bench strength and the creative discipline to deliver exceptional work fast. Whether it’s activating in all 50 states in under three months or producing a billion dollars in earned media across a multicity tour, these agencies treat urgency as a creative challenge, not a constraint.

Finally, in the age of AI, relationships are currency, and in an industry built on trust, it’s telling that many agencies on this list count their longest-standing clients not in months but in decades. The 100 agencies on this list aren’t waiting to see where the industry lands. They’re building the kind of organizations—curious, grounded, client-focused—that will shape it. Read on to meet them.