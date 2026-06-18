A sold-out crowd of 150,000 music fans swarmed the grounds at NYC’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 5-7 for the annual Governors Ball Music Festival, where performances by 60-plus artists, including headliners like Lorde and A$AP Rocky, captivated crowds across three stages.

Add in cuisine from local hot spots and select Queens Night Market vendors, and a broad range of brand activations, and you’ve got yourself a solid Gov Ball 2026 lineup. With more than 30 sponsor experiences available on-site at the Live Nation-owned event this year, we narrowed it down to 11 of our favorite experiential tactics. Let’s rock and roll.

7-ELEVEN’S SLURPEE STREET CELEBRATION

To celebrate its 60th birthday, 7-Eleven revived its Slurpee Street experience for a second year, this time with more colorful and nostalgic touchpoints. The New York block party-themed footprint included colorful hanging lights, streets signs, park benches, a faux brick wall, lamp posts, a button customization booth, photo ops, swag and lots of free Slurpee drinks. (Agency: UEG)

Photos: Courtesy of 7-Eleven

AYRLOOM’S THC GARDEN CLUB

Hemp and cannabis company Ayrloom rolled into Gov Ball 2026 with a Garden Club, described as a “flower-powered oasis,” where festivalgoers 21 and older drank the brand’s hemp-derived THC beverages, all served from a vintage bus bar, and scored extra perks during a “4:20 flower hour” spanning free munchies, samples of Ayrloom’s honeycrisp cider, bubbles floating in the air and other surprise-and-delight moments.

COCA-COLA’S RETRO ROLLER RING

The throwback-themed Coca-Cola Roller Ring was a real-deal, bright-red roller rink featuring disco balls hanging overhead, where fans could lace up for free, skate to tunes spun by a live dj, and cool down with plenty of complimentary Coke beverages.

DEPOP’S DROP IN AND ‘DRESSX MIRROR’

Fashionistas found a home at the two-story Depop Drop In (one of the most popular activations at Gov Ball 2026 if social media has anything to say about it). Attendees elevated their fits at dedicated customization stations, had a shot at winning giveaways, interacted with an AI-powered “DressX Mirror” fashion try-on experience, charged their phones, and scored airbrush tattoos and tooth gems.

DUNKIN’S REFRESHERLAND

Dunkin’ swapped last year’s nostalgia-fueled, food-forward Scoop Shop experience for a dreamy summer beverage-themed activation dubbed Refresherland. Festivalgoers were invited to visit for a taste of the brand’s new pink drinks, part of its lineup of Refreshers, as well as exclusive Dunkin’ merch and glam stations for touch-ups.

F’REAL’S SHAKE STOP

At the f’real Shake Stop, retro diner-inspired vibes set the scene. The footprint served as a festival pit stop where attendees could drink freshly blended milkshakes, including the brand’s new Creamsicle flavor, capture content, try their luck at a claw machine, and, in some cases, score serious perks. We’re talking VIP seat upgrades randomly dished out—which naturally prompted winners to ask, “is this f’real?”

LISTERINE’S INTERACTIVE SWISH BOOTHS

Oh yes, friends. Gov Ball brought on an official mouthwash partner this year (now we’ve really seen it all), and Listerine showed up with its The Swish Tour experience. Festivalgoers could stop in to sample the brand’s range of mouthwash intensity levels, including its new Extra Mild product, at dedicated swish booths.

Visitors found their preferred intensity, paired it with a curated playlist and uncovered the “clean that fits their vibe.” A silent disco and swag were also in the mix. (Agencies: Hunter; 424)

Photo credit: Sam Deitch/Listerine

MALIBU’S DISCO OASIS

It was all about the décor and the vibes at the Malibu Disco Oasis, where a giant sparkling horse, disco balls, a payphone installation featuring a seashell phone, beach-inspired design touchpoints, and plenty of Malibu Pink cocktails and Malibu x Dole cans were all part of the experience.

PACSUN’S BODEGA

Following last year’s minimalist retail footprint, Pacsun went bigger and bolder in 2026 with its black-hued Bodega, where fans could shop the exclusive Pacsun x Gov Ball collection, use giant mirrors for fit checks, and snap photos with a 9-foot-tall stacked hat installation.

TINDER’S MUSIC ARCADE

Finding common ground, like favorite music genres and bands, can be an impactful matchmaking tactic, and Tinder cashed in with its Music Mode arcade activation, where festivalgoers matched lyrics and tested their knowledge in a competition aimed at sparking music (and love) matches. A chance to win festival essentials and an exclusive Tinder Plus offer were also on tap.

WELCH’S ULTIMATE REMIX

Welch’s made its Gov Ball debut by leaning into the same energy as the eclectic festival itself, serving up a vibrant Ultimate Remix experience that served as a launchpad for its new Fusions fruit snacks flavors, which were concocted specifically with Gen Z’s pallet in mind.

While munching on the free fruit snacks, fans took a “Find Your Fusions Vibe” personality quiz, participated in a live voting experience that could help decide the brand’s next flavor combo, and captured content inside the bright, rainbow-hued footprint. (Agency: The Bait Shoppe)

Photos: Courtesy of Welch’s

More Action from Gov Ball 2026:

Photos: Courtesy of Live Nation (unless otherwise specified)

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