On what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday, Genesis on June 1 transformed its brand home in Manhattan into an exhibition that pays tribute to the pop culture icon, and draws parallels between her story of reinvention and the brand’s own evolution. And EM was on the scene to get the full scoop.

Open to the public through Aug. 2 at Genesis House, Manifesting Marilyn: The Making of an Icon is the only standalone centennial installation dedicated to the star in New York City, and features a series of six detailed vignettes that explore, and pay homage to, Monroe’s strategic self-reinvention and intellectual curiosity. Essentially, the exhibit reframes Monroe from sex symbol to clever visionary.

Visitors journey through cinematic installations, a recreation of her personal production office (a rarity for women of her era) and a room of reimagined headlines that spotlight her actual accomplishments, rather than the sensational coverage she received in real life. Interactive moments, like rotary phones playing one of her final interviews, keep the experience focused on Monroe’s humanity.

And the attention to detail is impeccable. Three of Monroe’s actual books are on display alongside 400 replicas from her personal collection, highlighting her reputation as an avid reader. Her SAG card, script pages, a favorite coat and pieces in her signature green are also on display, along with a vanity recreation and plenty of mirror installations designed for content capture.

In addition, attendees can interact with a digital wall by writing a wish and watching as it’s projected on the adjacent surface, a nod to Monroe’s famous habit of manifesting her future (she really was a woman ahead of her time).

For a closer look at the Manifesting Marilyn exhibition, take our photo tour:

Photo credit: Kaylee Hultgren

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