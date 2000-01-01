2021 B-to-B Dream Team

In a year marked by uncertainty, one thing’s for sure: the b-to-b event marketing world is in good hands. As we spoke to the nine marketers honored in this, our sixth annual B-to-B Dream Team feature, it became apparent that amid the quick decision-making and hyper flexibility required during a historic period for the industry, top b-to-b event professionals were well-equipped to weather the storm.

Over the last year, the orders were tall and the timeframes were short for event marketers navigating a global pandemic. Among the many tasks at hand for our Dream Teamers: building and managing cross-functional teams, redefining roles, developing new content-delivery methods, championing diversity and inclusion, navigating the promises and pitfalls of virtual and hybrid events, adjusting to WFH life and readjusting as offices reopened.

But this year’s honorees will tell you that it’s been far from all doom and gloom. Some team members launched successful virtual events that will live beyond the pandemic. Some implemented more intentional event strategies that better targeted their intended audiences. And more than a few pointed to the opportunity to wipe the slate clean and just do things differently.

For Laura Bartley, senior director-marketing communications and events at Mohawk Industries, a canceled trade show afforded her organization the opportunity to rethink how to reach customers and ultimately paved the way for the Mohawk Momentum Roadshow. The program’s appointment-based platform provided “a more one-on-one interaction and a more quality experience, not just for our customers, but for our employees as a whole” and will continue serving as a key strategy for Mohawk at future in-person events, she says. “We realized that it’s a privilege to be in a room with our customers and to have their undivided attention and time.”

Yvette Banks, head of events and industry relations at TikTok, says creating a cutting-edge virtual client summit in a matter of five weeks further solidified her appreciation for the industry she serves. “I realized that in event marketing, it is not only about the successful outcome, it’s also about the tireless effort that goes into how hard you tackle every roadblock and hurdle that comes your way with grace and passion for something you love to do,” she says.

And looking ahead, Dan Preiss, senior director-global experiential events marketing at Dell Technologies, says a deeper understanding of the needs of the communities, stakeholders and attendees his company touches will dictate how the brand develops the right content for the right event format going forward.

Of course, their paths to event marketing are unique and their journeys through COVID-19 have differed, but wherever the road has taken them, our Dream Teamers’ passion for engaging b-to-b audiences and steadfast commitment to delivering experiences that move the needle for their brands is one and the same. And for that, we salute them. Congratulations, team.