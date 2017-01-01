TEAM CAPTAIN

CURRENT TITLE: Head of Global Brand Experiences, Ford Motor Company

DREAM TEAM TITLE: Chief Marketing Officer

WHY WE WANT HER: A woman in events who has risen through the ranks of her marketing organization, she offers a global perspective based on tradition, innovation and engagement.

Crystal Worthem never imagined a career in the automotive space. In fact, she admits, she burned out her first transmission after not changing the oil. But after an encounter with a friend who was recruiting for Ford Motor Company on her grad school campus, Worthem’s career in the industry kicked into gear. She landed an internship, fell in love with Ford, and accepted a full-time position soon after.

In her 21 years with the company, Worthem has risen through the ranks of the marketing organization. Her roles have touched purchasing, advertising and sales, dealers, service teams, and product marketing. Eventually, she would land on a newly created sponsorships and alliances team at headquarters which was charged with analyzing the different verticals the brand teams managed to drive efficiencies and measure how it was all working.

Prior to assuming her current role as head of global brand experiences, she spent three years in Dubai as the marketing director for the Middle East and Africa. Her experience there was a game-changing period in her career and influenced the way she thinks about marketing to audiences around the world.

"Everybody is talking about not just the cars, but all the things that we’re doing to make mobility easier in the future."

“It was really different, especially in Dubai,” Worthem says. “Because of the money over there, anybody could come up to you at an event and say, ‘OK, I want that car.’ And we’d say, ‘Well, this is a prototype,’ and they’d say, ‘No, I want it. Get it for me.’ I have many, many stories of supercars being driven off the stand.”

Her team toggled between drastically different consumer groups and consumer demands. In Saudi Arabia, for example, consumers demanded full-size vehicles. But in South Africa, consumers were influenced by the European lifestyle and demanded smaller vehicles. Consumer passion points differed, too.

“It was amazing getting to know all of the different cultures and their preferences for vehicles, and their preferences for how they engage with brands in events,” Worthem says.

While in the Middle East, Worthem and her team witnessed the monumental announcement that Saudi Arabia would be lifting its ban on women drivers. “Two weeks later we were going to be in Saudi Arabia for an event, so we changed the whole plan,” she says. “We focused on women’s groups. We really wanted to spend time with them, understanding more about how they felt and what this was going to mean for their lifestyle.”

Worthem's team is helping Ford continue to elevate and innovate in its b-to-b industry shows and events. [Photo: Ford Motor Company] Worthem's team is helping Ford continue to elevate and innovate in its b-to-b industry shows and events. [Photo: Ford Motor Company]

The team leveraged the Ford Motor Company Fund to activate the Driving Skills for Life program, one that is typically geared toward teaching teenagers defensive driving. They revamped and activated the program at a women’s university in Saudi Arabia, putting women behind the wheel for the first time in their lives.

“It was absolutely incredible,” Worthem says. “I’ve done a lot of events in my life, but when you do something like this, and the impact that it has—I could literally hear women, because I was sitting in the backseat, gasp with joy when they put their foot on the accelerator.”

Worthem returned to Detroit last summer to help Ford continue to elevate and innovate in its b-to-b industry shows and events, like CES and the SEMA Show, as well as the traditional auto shows and other consumer experiences. In her role, she manages how Ford shows up around the world across different sectors of the business.

“Everybody is talking about not just the cars, but all the things that we’re doing to make mobility easier in the future,” she says of the industry shows. “It’s been a huge shift as far as the types of things that automakers are talking about at events like CES.”

"I thought: This is it. This is the moment that makes me excited to do what I do."

What hasn’t shifted in her mind is the role of the auto show. While there may be fewer press events and reveals at the shows, Worthem says marketers can’t ignore the captive audience that pays to spend hours with brands. Her leads are up every year, she says.

“I’m getting more engagement than I have in the past, in a time where people are saying you get less engagement in auto shows, so we’re pretty excited about that,” she says. “I’m all about the metrics and if auto shows weren’t working, then I’d be the first one to raise my hand and say, ‘You know, you’re right. I don’t know about the investment here.’”

Worthem says b-to-b marketers can win big by embracing change. Ford has some of the top product specialists on the show floor, but one of the ways the brand has innovated in its stands is through chat bots. Consumers can climb inside the vehicle and engage with an avatar that answers questions in real time. It’s a low-pressure, surprise-and-delight moment led by real product specialists in another room. For the launch of the all-new Mustang Mach-E in California, the brand’s first all-electric SUV, Ford for the first time allowed consumers to order cars right off the stand—a shift from what used to be primarily an upper-funnel strategy.

Worthem's team manages how Ford shows up around the world across different sectors of the business. [Photo: Jim Donnelly/LA Auto Show] Worthem's team manages how Ford shows up around the world across different sectors of the business. [Photo: Jim Donnelly/LA Auto Show]

Worthem’s team operates with the objective to “engage, educate and excite.” And as a marketer she knows first-hand how, sometimes, the best position to be in is in the back seat—whether witnessing a moment in history, or connecting with a consumer on a personal level.

While in town for the Chicago Auto Show recently, she struck up a conversation with her ride-share driver.

“She said, ‘I love the auto show. I go every year,’” Worthem recalls. “And she proceeded to literally tell me about every activation element in our auto show stand. I thought: This is it. This is the moment that makes me so excited to do what I do.”