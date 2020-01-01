Among the many qualities women bring to their roles in experiential is the power to multitask.

Over the last 11 months, women in events have unwound a year’s worth of work, guided pivot strategies and ramped up compelling virtual experiences. They’ve juggled health, remote school, social distancing and the needs of family members. And harnessing a new creative energy, they have led their teams through the ups and downs of marketing and engagement during a pandemic.

The balancing act is real.

Our annual Women in Events program is designed to acknowledge the unique contributions and progress made by women in the experiential marketing industry. Over the course of a decade, we have featured more than 100 women in the magazine and have flown across the country to talk to women to find out what it’s like being on the front lines of this business. And in true 2020 fashion, our Women in Events program came to life in new ways. We packed all the magic of our nationwide live events into the virtual, third-annual Women in Events Week, Dec. 7-10, which included live panel discussions with this year’s honorees.

Among the highlights: Morning yoga and meditation, daily podcasts with leading execs, peer-to-peer networking sessions, live discussions on the state of the industry and on career, diversity, salary, leadership and more; mentor meetings, and entertainment. If you couldn’t join us then, all the action is on-demand now. Visit womenineventsweek.com where you can also learn about our year-round community and its benefits.

The 10 women selected for this year’s showcase come from a variety of industries and backgrounds. And what struck us about our conversations with them were the many statements of “I’m stronger than I ever thought I was,” and how open they all have become to new ways of engaging their audiences and working.

Indeed, adaptability, the strength to lead through a crisis and the instinct to nurture are just a few of the superpowers held by women in events. Let’s meet the honorees.

–Rachel Boucher

Co-produced with: