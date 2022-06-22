Advice you would give to others building a career in events.

Remember that your voice matters. You may be learning as you go, but you’re in the room for a reason. And once you’re in the space, it’s easy to fall into that “order taker” role where everything is like, “yes, yes, yes” for the clients. But just keep in mind, you’re the expert. You’re there to provide guidance and to allow for the best experience for the guests while still delivering on a client’s overall vision. Finding that power in your voice goes a long way... And don’t forget to drink water on-site!

How can organizations foster a culture of belonging?

It definitely has to come from the top. If someone sees their manager or the ceo of the company being open and casual and not always making the conversation about work and their to-do list, that from the start makes the team feel more at ease. At my company, we have a standing monthly diversity and inclusion group discussion, which people can join as they feel comfortable. And it’s essentially open time we’ve dedicated to connect and hold space for one another to discuss pain points, to problem-solve together and just create that culture of authenticity and accountability and openness within the organization. So, creating those spaces where you allow people to feel heard and respected, but then taking it a step further and actually incorporating the ideas that are shared, is a good way to promote that sense of belonging and that ability for people to bring their authentic selves forward.

A professional achievement of which you’re most proud.

I was thinking about this, and I could talk about how I was part of a small but mighty team who helped throw together a catalog of virtual event offerings back in 2020—but I feel like we all had to do that. So, what I want to share is I just got back from leading my first in-person event since January of 2020. And after the last couple of years that we’ve all had, it was just being able to dive right back in to being on-site with my team, executing everything. Maybe we were a little rusty, but we fell right back into all those nuances and made it all flow and our clients were extremely happy, the guests loved it. That’s something I’m proud of and really excited about just being back in person and having that first one go so well.

One thing you would change about the industry.

Prioritizing self-care and mental health. This industry, even though we’ve been talking about it a little bit more over the last few years, remains incredibly stressful. And I know at the end of the day we wouldn’t be in it if we didn’t love putting our blood, sweat and tears into it. But we need to find that balance and take the time to remember our health, our personal relationships, our overall life outside of work is super important. Especially now with so many people working from home, it’s become more and more difficult to find that separation between work and home life. In the event industry, we get so deep into it that we find ourselves saying ‘let me just finish one more thing,’ and the next thing you know, it’s 10:00 and you haven’t eaten dinner. I think we all could do our part to support ourselves, support each other, with the goal of finding that balance and avoiding the burnout.

An experiential trend that has your attention.

This ties into the overall hybrid trend that we’ve seen growing since the pandemic started, but I’d say AR and VR. They’ve already begun to be implemented, but they’re definitely going to be game-changers—not just because it’s a really cool experience. I think it’s going to be the key to truly bridging that gap between in-person and virtual guests and their shared experience of an event.