LG

It’s not CES without checking out the immersive entrance into LG’s signature booth. With 2023 marking the 10th anniversary of LG’s OLED TV, the tech brand fabricated an OLED installation that stretched almost 20 feet high and 82 feet wide, taking over one of the Central Hall entrances at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

From the opening of the show floor until its closing each day, the “OLED Horizon”—made up of 260 flexible and open-frame 55-inch displays—captivated attendees, who stopped to pull out their phones and capture the lifelike scenes of space, oceans, waterfalls and sunsets presented on the floor-to-ceiling screens that arched overhead. Just inside LG’s booth, the OLED celebration continued, carrying over the natural elements showcased on the OLED Horizon, with a pool of water front and center reflecting the intricate designs presented on several suspended TVs.

The lighting within LG’s booth created divisions between each technology zone. A modern home kitchen built to demonstrate LG’s appliances was warmly lit, contrasting the bright color-changing lights emanating from the OLED TV exhibits across the booth, including an expanded screen experience in which the walls and floor around a mounted TV were blanketed with imagery matching the content shown on the screen.

As attendees made their way toward the back of the booth, home to a neon-lit gaming area showcasing curved OLED monitors for PC gamers to try, the lighting became progressively darker, giving off an edgy feel. All of LG’s product zones had such distinct designs and vibes matching the products on display that they could each be pulled out from under the LG umbrella and stand alone as their own booths on the show floor.

One of those was LG Labs, which made its debut at CES as a new product zone featuring new devices and prototypes, such as an AR service where attendees could virtually try on NFT shoes from Monster Shoes Club (Monshoecl). Glossy red floors and framed wall details tied each product showcase into one cohesive lab zone. Additional areas included “Let’s Gram” for laptops, “Better Life for All” on LG’s sustainability initiatives and the “Lifestyle Zone” for household appliances.