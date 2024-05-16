✩ TEAM CAPTAIN ✩

NAME: Laine Mann

CURRENT TITLE: Senior Director, Oncology Medical Affairs Congress Lead, Stemline, A Menarini Group Company

DREAM TEAM TITLE: SVP-Brand Experience

WHY WE WANT HER: For her experiential mindset and ability to create unified brand stories that meet layers of objectives and speak to diverse audiences.

In the highly regulated world of medical congresses, it takes a brave storyteller to “rewrite the rules of the game,” our editors say. It’s a challenge that has fueled Laine Mann’s passion for creating engaging, informative and measurable booth experiences that cater to health care providers in whatever chapter of their career journeys they’re on.

Mann has been on our radar since her debut on the Dream Team in 2018, then as strategic lead for Pfizer global events. Today, as senior director-medical affairs, congress strategic lead, at oncological biopharmaceutical company Stemline Therapeutics, which was acquired by Menarini Group in 2020, she has tackled fresh challenges amid a product launch, growth and transition with an experiential mindset. “For me, it’s purposeful because cancer touches everybody,” she says.

In her role, Mann heads up 15-20 congress booths per year (the largest being the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which takes place each June) and helps develop a center of excellence so that there is a consistent look and feel for the company. She also leads the association strategy, which involves getting to know member types and how they want to learn—a critical evolution in the “omnichannel” approach trade show managers must take today, Mann says, which includes events, thought leadership, virtual and networking.

“What’s so important to us is really listening and learning and developing those personas for those oncologists and hematologists, and figuring out how can we meet them where they are,” says Mann, who is also president-elect of the Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association.

Booths must work hard to drive interest with HCPs who are unique in therapeutic and even geographic areas, and according to Mann, “Nine times out of 10, they’re focused on data and a scientific exchange.” Booths also have to meet specific ethics rules and regulations in pharma, which include no giveaways and a strict separation between unbranded medical areas of exhibits (which focus on clinical trials and what’s in the pipeline) and the commercial area of exhibits (products that have launched).

Enter: the “Art of Care” theme at the American Society of Hematology (ASH), inspired by modern museum architecture and featured live art elements that would reveal works of art when attendees interacted with them, incorporating the bite-sized information busy HCPs are often drawn to while creating a cohesive story that connected the medical side to the commercial side.

“It was meant to intrigue and convert those passersby, but the other reason I thought it was so successful is that having the commercial separate from medical, having these walls and no lines of sight between them, we were able to incorporate the ‘Art of Care’ throughout the entire exhibit and it’s still all a part of that curated journey,” Mann says.

And within “Art of Care,” the team deployed the FastSensor tool, which created a heat map showing where the HCPs were spending most of their time. “A lot of them spent time in the hospitality area, but we did notice that a lot of people who were walking past the exhibit would stop in and actually engage in the content that we had before they even went over for the coffee.”

Those soft metrics, for Mann, can sometimes tell a deeper story than the tangible metrics from lead scanning. “The first thing that I ask is if the booth could talk, what would it say? If it supports the story, then it stays in the design, but if it doesn’t support it, then it’s just noise and needs to be removed.” That sharp, strategic experiential lens is what leads us to name our two-time all-star Mann as the 2024 B-to-B Dream Team captain.