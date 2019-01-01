X FACTOR

A conversation with the minds behind Brand X and a few of the top winners

For the first time, we assembled some of the top minds from the 2020 Brand X Challenge: The experiential marketing leaders at SEPHORA joined some of the winning students and Brand X head of creative Mia Choi from MAS to sound off on the program, experience design and why this industry’s largest give-back initiative continues to grow each year. Roll tape.

The Brand X Braintrust

• Kate Biancamano, Director-Event and Experiential Marketing, SEPHORA

• Mia Choi, Chief Creative Officer, MAS

• Lina Marin, Manager-Event Marketing, SEPHORA

• Jessica Stacey, SVP-Public Relations, Event and Experiential Marketing, SEPHORA

The Top Winners

• Fiona Micoleau, University of California Davis (1st Place)

• Ally Reyes, University of California Davis (1st Place)

• Isabella Shmelev, University of California Davis (1st Place)

• Mia DiMaio, Cornell University (2nd Place)

• Erika Kane, Cornell University (2nd Place)

• Emily Lin, Cornell University (2nd Place)

• Gary Wu, University of Southern California (3rd Place)

• Amari Zhang, University of Southern California (3rd Place)

• Kexin Cydney Zhang, University of Southern California (3rd Place)

• Sishuang Cathy Zhao, University of Southern California (3rd Place)

THIS YEAR’S BRAND X WAS THE BIGGEST ONE EVER. WHY DOES IT KEEP GROWING?

MIA CHOI: This competition has always been about exposure: exposing students to the world of experiential marketing as a possible career choice—one not currently offered in college curriculums. I think we will see a large increase year-over-year. Last year 192 teams participated and this year 633 teams participated—that is staggering. But that is why we are in the business, right? We know how incredible this industry is, but most people just stumble upon it. We hope to change that with this program. And it seems like we are making strides.

WHY DID SEPHORA GET INVOLVED WITH BRAND X THIS YEAR?

JESSICA STACEY: SEPHORA was so excited to be part of the Brand X competition this year. We have been actively following the program for the last two years, so when the Event Marketer team came to us with the opportunity to be the Brand X brand, we were honored and immediately came on board to be part of this experience.

To be able to help shine a light on the immense possibilities experiential marketing can offer as a profession and untap new potential within future practitioners, coupled with an opportunity to bring our company values to life via experiential were primary involvement drivers. From day one, The SEPHORA team was more than impressed with the level of commitment and hard work all student teams demonstrated through the process, culminating in the terrific and unique concepts submitted. We look forward to following the careers of these incredibly talented students—and future iterations of Brand X.

WHAT DO YOU THINK ARE THE BUILDING BLOCKS OF A LIVE EXPERIENCE?

ALLY REYES: The building blocks of a live experience are all about the interactive elements. The more the audience can be hands-on and involve themselves in the experience, the more they are going to connect with the product or the brand. The most important building block is technology. Technology is so interwoven into our lives that it feels like an extension of ourselves. Using the latest technology in innovative ways is the best way to capture the attention of an audience and immerse them in an experience. Weaving in new technologies when designing an experience is crucial as technology continues to develop. Ultimately, a live experience must connect audiences and build a deeper level of understanding for the brand. We as designers must put these building blocks together in the most seamless way possible to guide users in such a way as to deliver the story that needs to be told.

KEXIN CYDNEY ZHANG: The ability to form interactions through activations and installations. Visual elements are there to attract people’s attention but interactions are what keep people engaged.

HOW CRITICAL IS IT TO DRIVE EXPOSURE FOR EXPERIENCE DESIGN AT THE COLLEGE LEVEL?

MIA CHOI: It is so critical. Most of us found our way to experience design through exposure to an event or through friends working in the profession or other creative positions that introduced us to this medium. Opening opportunities at the college level will provide the profession with the fresh perspectives and diversity that our industry craves.

LINA MARIN: Speaking from experience, event marketing was not a future I envisioned or something I thought I would be doing after college. In fact, I didn’t even know it was a thing. Having a framework and providing a path that can be followed for students to get into this line of work will only make them that much stronger and confident in what they are doing. Imagine what the students will be capable of bringing to life in the world of brand experiences… the possibilities are thrilling.

FINISH THIS SENTENCE: THE BEST PART OF BRAND X WAS…

KATE BIANCAMANO: The incredibly thoughtful and creative proposals, of course! After reviewing the submissions, we were genuinely astounded by the talent and untapped potential out there in the world. And, having the opportunity to compare notes and discuss all presentations with the industry panel of judges and MAS team was both insightful and fun. Our team remains excited and encouraged to see what the future holds for the experiential landscape.

MIA CHOI: The students! My team and I were humbled by their dedication, their thoughtful proposals, and their willingness to take constructive feedback from the MAS team throughout the process.

SISHUANG CATHY ZHAO: That I was challenged to work on a large design project with three other teammates almost entirely online. Due to COVID-19, 80 percent of our Brand X meetings were held through Zoom. That meant that communication and organization became extremely important. We held each other accountable and set small deadlines to meet. It was definitely a learning curve for us, and meeting in person to discuss creative ideas would have been much easier, but I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way because we all learned so much about teamwork.

ERIKA KANE: The “We Belong to Something Beautiful” manifesto of SEPHORA’s campaign—it resonated with our personal values of inclusivity and equity. It was a wonderful challenge to see how we could create spaces that are accessible for people of all abilities and inclusive for folks of a diverse range of backgrounds. We recognize the importance of seeing ourselves reflected in the products, services and spaces we engage with, and therefore built our design around the concept of windows and mirrors. We implemented “windows and mirrors” as a tool for reframing how we see ourselves and others in media and brands around us. Educating, encouraging and playing with this ability becomes the basis of our manifestations in space, brand and online. Certainly, one of the best parts of participating in Brand X was the mindful conversations we had in every stage of the design process to reflect on our mission and realign with the manifesto of the project.

THESE STUDENTS REALLY TOOK THE SEPHORA BRAND TO HEART. THOUGHTS ON THIS YEAR’S TOP WINNERS?

LINA MARIN: I think that it speaks very highly of our top three winners that it was a very tough decision. There are elements that we all really loved about each one and it all came down to who checked off the most boxes with what we were looking for in the initial brief. One thing that was never in question was the passion brought to the table by each team.

Personally, I would attend each one of these events and I had a fun time visualizing myself taking pictures in the subway-themed New York City Room by the De3ign Girls team, enjoying bites while waiting for my makeup in Studio EME’s Lounge and checking out the Beauty Bar, ”poolside,” at Penn Tool’s SEPHORiA Hotel.

MIA CHOI: They have skills! Not only were the top winning submissions thoughtful, bold and innovative, but the winners also had the skills to back up their strategy. I remember thinking, gosh, I wish I’d had that level of rendering capabilities and tech know-how when I was starting out. In the end, the winner stood out as they created an environment that encompassed the brand and their beautiful manifesto in an offbeat way that still felt accessible to guests. At the core of this immersive beauty playground was a wonderful sense of discovery and a true celebration of self-expression.

WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE PART OF THE BRAND X CREATIVE PROCESS?

FIONA MICOLEAU: All three of us are SEPHORA enthusiasts who love beauty branding and feel a part of the makeup community ourselves. We appreciate cultural trends that influence witty, fun and meaningful branding. The best part of the creative process was drawing inspiration from these cultural ties and creating branding that was current to this era of the beauty community. For instance, influencer marketing is at the forefront of this industry. So, we dedicated shade names such as “sponsored content” in our Los Angeles palette to reflect the cult following of beauty influencers and how paid-to-post marketing helps power the beauty industry. We had fun designing subtle nods throughout the experience so that a guest could recognize the humor and feel connected to the nuances of this pop-up.

WILL YOU LOOK BACK FONDLY ON YOUR ROLE AS THIS YEAR’S BRAND X BRAND AND WHY?

KATE BIANCAMANO: Absolutely, hands-down. The experience was inspiring for everyone involved from the SEPHORA team. It really made us think “we need to kick it up a notch” if these students are going to be in our field of work someday! The opportunity to speak to what we do at SEPHORA, and who we are as a company, was incredibly enriching. To be able to share and represent our company values, especially to a younger audience, was an experience to be proud of.

HOW DID COVID-19 IMPACT WHAT YOU DESIGNED—AND EXPERIENCE DESIGN AS A WHOLE?

GARY WU: COVID-19 doesn’t necessarily change experience design as a field. It changes experience design trends. In this case, COVID-19 has influenced user experiences that affect person-to-person interactions. From waiting in lines to socializing in person, the user experience has shifted six feet—literally. Experience design is based on feelings, emotions and human nature. During COVID-19, humans are more cautious about what they interact with. They are less inclined to rent an Airbnb or socialize with strangers because of the higher risk. Businesses like Airbnb that rely on these higher-risk events have already taken a considerable hit to their consumer base.

AMARI ZHANG: The unprecedented situation of social distancing and remote work has become the new norm. Before, experience design focused on collaboration in public spaces that allowed people to co-live and co-work. However, the focus now has turned to improving cleanliness and circulation, and how to limit interactions between people in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

During this drastic shift we are experiencing, the need for experience design is more urgent than ever. The general needs of people are different now, but their desire remains as it was before. They want to share their lives with friends and family and to collaborate with people in and out of their professions. In addition to all the guidelines and policies that have been put into place, user experience design can help businesses fulfill their needs for better and more creative solutions and continue providing for the public.

ISABELLA SHMELEV: COVID-19 has made so many changes to the way we live. It has completely changed the retail experience and has made a huge impact on in-person events. While these in-person experiences need to be put on hold, experience design is needed—now more than ever. People are looking to recreate the same feeling of shopping and socializing that they had before COVID-19, so this is a huge opportunity for designers to step in and help prepare people for the future.

HOW HAS BRAND X CHANGED THE WAY YOU THINK ABOUT EXPERIENCES?

MIA DIMAIO: Brand X has taught us that experience creation is a holistic process. To create a strong experience, the design behind it must think from all angles—and for all people. Experience design means to collectively consider space and circulation, branding and purpose, and so much more—rather than thinking about them separately.

WHY IS EXPERIENCE DESIGN SO EXCITING?

EMILY LIN: Because of the opportunities it presents to influence the way we perceive and interact with the world. It draws on many diverse perspectives including—but not limited to—architecture, biology, anthropology and visual arts. As a practice, experience design challenges us to go beyond the limits of the digital or physical space, and to think holistically about the impact we can have beyond the spatial and temporal breadth of the experiences themselves.

LAST QUESTION. YOU PUT SO MUCH TIME AND ENERGY INTO THIS PROGRAM EACH YEAR, MIA. IS THIS A LABOR OF LOVE FOR YOU?

MIA CHOI: This absolutely is a labor of love for me—from writing the brief, working with the SEPHORA team, and mentoring the students to participating in the judging sessions with our stellar judging committee. It’s something that the team and I look forward to every year. This special program allows us to really break down the process, teach the next generation of experiential marketers, and learn from some of the best marketing minds in the industry.