Winners will be honored on April 27 at the 20th annual Ex Awards Gala during the Experiential Marketing Summit at the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

Best B-to-B Conference or Event

  • AWS
    re:Invent 2021: Midnight Madness
    ZED INK
  • Dell Technologies
    Dell Technologies World 2021
    InVision Communications
  • Webex by Cisco
    WebexOne
    Freeman, George P. Johnson

Best B-to-B Roadshow or Regional Series

  • Panasonic
    Toughbook Roadshow
    Pro Motion
  • PerkinElmer
    Mobile Innovation Laboratory
    Spevco
  • Spectrum Reach
    Neighborhood Tour
    Factory 360

Best Buzz Marketing/Influencer Program

  • 7-Eleven
    7-Eleven Delivery Live
    Propac Agency
  • Meta, Ariana Grande, SB Projects, r.e.m. Beauty
    Project Zero G
    Jack Morton Worldwide
  • Pandora Jewelry
    Pandora ME
    New Moon

Best Campus Marketing Program

  • Cricket Wireless
    HBCU Campaign
    You Are Here
  • McDonald’s
    Puertas Doradas
    Loud and Live
  • University of Auburn Athletics
    Tipoff at Toomer’s
    Melt

Best Cause/Community Program

  • Constellation Brands
    Corona Protect Our Beaches
    Legacy Marketing
  • Mastercard, The R&A
    The Priceless Planet Coalition
    Octagon
  • Warner Media
    Cartoonito Mobile Tour
    The XD Agency

Best Entertainment Activation

  • Amazon Prime Video
    The Tomorrow War
    Tool
  • Paramount, Viacom/CBS
    Finding Yellowstone
    The Bait Shoppe
  • Riot Games
    RiotX Arcane
    Redrock Entertainment, We Are Collider, VTProDesign

Best Esports Experience

  • Dell Technologies
    Alienware Update
    Double A Labs
  • Krafton
    PGC 2021
    BananaCulture Gaming and Media
  • Omen by HP
    The Omen Challenge: Video Game Show
    Infinity Marketing Team

Best Event on a Budget ($500K or Less)

  • Grey Goose
    Martini Moments
    Hawkeye Agency
  • Harley-Davidson
    Sportster S Launch
    Schachzug
  • PepsiCo
    Super Bowl Tailgates
    Havas Street

Best Event on a Budget ($500K to $1 Million)

  • Courtyard by Marriott
    Sleepover Suite
    160over90
  • Impossible Foods
    Victory Tour
    RMNG
  • The LEGO Group
    LEGO x adidas at ComplexCon
    Jack Morton Worldwide

Best Fair/Festival Activation

  • McDonald’s
    BTS’s Permission to Dance
    IW Group
  • MDLBeast
    MDLBeast Soundstorm Music Festival
    productionglue
  • Samsung
    Kaleidoscope Tunnel at iHeart Radio Music Festival
    Bombshell Productions, Revolution Marketing

Best Hybrid Event Program

  • Riot Games
    RiotX Arcane
    Redrock Entertainment
  • Salesforce
    Dreamforce 2021
    George P. Johnson, NOMOBO
  • State Farm
    #TeamStateFarm Football Find
    Infinity Marketing Team

Best Mobile Marketing Tour

  • Ipsy
    Destination Ipsy
    PMG
  • Spectrum Reach
    Neighborhood Tour
    Factory 360
  • Topps Baseball Cards
    Baseball Truck Tour
    IDEKO

Best Mobile Marketing Vehicle

  • Grubhub
    Seamless’ Presto! Resto!
    MKG
  • Gruppo Montenegro
    Bar Monte
    The Experiential Group
  • President Cheese
    Snack-Sized Pub
    CLAMOR Experiential, Solve

Best Multichannel Event Campaign

  • Boston Beer Company
    Truly Inspired
    Live Nation Entertainment
  • FX Networks
    AHS Night Bites Bakery
    NVE Experience Agency
  • Meta
    Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival
    On Board Experiential

Best Multicultural Event Campaign

  • Comcast
    Xfinity 2021 HBCU Community Tour
    Riddle & Bloom
  • McDonald’s
    Ritmo y Color
    Loud and Live
  • Revolt, AT&T
    Revolt Summit x AT&T
    Superfly, Bombshell Productions

Best Outdoor Activation

  • adidas MENA
    Liquid Billboard
    Jack Morton Worldwide
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    Heroes of the Freedomsurrection
    THA Experiential
  • Stella Artois
    Your Table is Ready at Seaport Artois
    Mosaic North America

Best P.R. Stunt

  • adidas MENA
    Liquid Billboard
    Jack Morton Worldwide
  • Dos Equis
    Dos Become One
    MKG and Sid Lee
  • T-Mobile
    T-Mobile x Reese’s 5G Halloween
    Sparks

Best Pandemic-era Campaign

  • Amazon Prime Video
    Invincible Drive-in
    Thinkingbox
  • Bombay Sapphire
    Holiday Storefronts
    The Gathery, Experiential Agency, Nike Communications
  • State Farm
    #TeamStateFarm Football Find
    Infinity Marketing Team

Best Pandemic-era Pivot Strategy

  • Honda
    2021 Virtual Honda Civic Tour
    Live Nation
  • Intel
    CES 2022: Altogether Wonderful
    Tencue Opus, Taylor Group, Intrepid Creative, Core Studios
  • Under Armour
    All Out Mile
    Soul Focus Sports, Throwing Start Collective, and Hungry Penguin

Best Pop-Up Experience

  • Christian Dior Beauty
    Miss Dior Millefiori Multi-Sensory Experience
    AGENC
  • The David Bowie Estate
    Bowie 75
    Factory 360
  • Visible
    Shatter the Family Drama
    Madwell

Best Press or Launch Event

  • Campari B&D
    Frieze LA
    160over90
  • Ford
    Ford F-150 Lightning Launch
    Imagination
  • Virgin Galactic
    Unity 22 Launch
    productionglue

Best Production of an Event (B-to-B)

  • Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
    Subterranean (SubT) Challenge Finals
    Hargrove LLC
  • Dell Technologies
    Dell Technologies World
    InVision Communications
  • Intel
    CES 2022: Altogether Wonderful
    Tencue Opus, Taylor Group, Intrepid Creative, Core Studios

Best Production of an Event (Consumer)

  • American Express, Resy
    Gold Presents: Resy Drive-Thru Miami
    Shiraz Creative
  • Ford Motor Company
    Built Tough Electrified Tailgate
    Xperience Communications
  • Netflix & Fever
    Money Heist: The Experience
    JJLA

Best Sampling Campaign

  • Diageo
    Johnnie Walker Whisky Workshop
    Giant Spoon
  • Godiva
    Valentine’s Day
    Department of Wonder
  • Sun-Maid
    The Raisin House
    quench

Best Single-Market Event

  • American Express, Resy
    Gold Presents: Resy Drive-Thru Miami
    Shiraz Creative
  • Fendi
    Fendi Caffe
    Bombshell Productions
  • The Space Needle
    T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle
    Lightspeed Design

Best Sports Activation

  • Duke’s
    Mayo Bowl
    Bespoke Sports & Entertainment
  • Michelob Ultra
    Michelob Ultra x NBA Jam Boom Shaka Laka’s
    160over90
  • NBC Sports
    canVS: Painting the Path to the Super Bowl
    X-FCTR

Best Trade Show Environment

  • Salesforce
    Salesforce at AWS
    Sparks
  • Sleep Number
    Immersive Experience at CES
    CenterPoint Marketing
  • TAQA
    World Future Energy Summit
    GES

Best Use of Events for Content

  • Mtn Dew x Ruffles
    The Block
    Motive
  • NBA
    Creator House
    NVE Experience Agency
  • Oracle
    Red Bull Racing Spotlight
    In-house

Best Use of Technology

  • Bombay Sapphire
    Sensory Auction
    The Experiential Group
  • Diageo
    Johnnie Walker Princes Street
    BRC Imagination Arts
  • Unfinished
    Project Liberty @ The Shed: #YourDataIsYours
    Jack Morton Worldwide

Best Virtual Event or Experience

  • EY
    EY Transformation Realised Oceania
    Jack Morton Worldwide
  • HPE
    Greetings from the Edge
    GMR Marketing
  • Microsoft
    MLADS Conference
    Opus

Ex Awards Gala

Winners will be honored on April 27 at the 20th annual Ex Awards Gala during the Experiential Marketing Summit at the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

