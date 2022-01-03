Intel
CES 2022: Altogether Wonderful
Tencue Opus, Taylor Group, Intrepid Creative, Core Studios
Best Production of an Event (Consumer)
American Express, Resy
Gold Presents: Resy Drive-Thru MiamiShiraz Creative
Ford Motor Company
Built Tough Electrified TailgateXperience Communications
Netflix & Fever
Money Heist: The Experience
JJLA
Best Sampling Campaign
Diageo
Johnnie Walker Whisky WorkshopGiant Spoon
Godiva
Valentine’s DayDepartment of Wonder
Sun-Maid
The Raisin House
quench
Best Single-Market Event
American Express, Resy
Gold Presents: Resy Drive-Thru MiamiShiraz Creative
