Ex Awards Winners

Best B-to-B Conference or Event

Ex Award Winner

WebexOne

Brand: Cisco Webex
Campaign: WebexOne
Agencies: Freeman, George P. Johnson

Gold Finalist

Dell Technologies World 2021

Brand: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Dell Technologies World 2021
Agency: InVision Communications

Silver Finalist

re:Invent 2021: Midnight Madness

Brand: AWS
Campaign: re:Invent 2021: Midnight Madness
Agency: ZED INK

Best Buzz Marketing/Influencer Program

Ex Award Winner

7-Eleven Delivery Live

Brand: 7-Eleven
Campaign: 7-Eleven Delivery Live
Agency: Propac Agency

Gold Finalist

Meta r.e.m. Beauty Experience

Brands: Meta, Ariana Grande, SB Projects, r.e.m. Beauty
Campaign: Meta r.e.m. Beauty Experience
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

Silver Finalist

Pandora ME

Brand: Pandora Jewelry
Campaign: Pandora ME
Agency: New Moon

Best B-to-B Roadshow or Regional Series

Ex Award Winner

Neighborhood Tour

Brand: Spectrum Reach
Campaign: Neighborhood Tour
Agency: Factory 360

Gold Finalist

Toughbook Roadshow

Brand: Panasonic
Campaign: Toughbook Roadshow
Agency: Pro Motion

Silver Finalist

Mobile Innovation Laboratory

Brand: PerkinElmer
Campaign: Mobile Innovation Laboratory
Agency: Spevco

Best Campus Marketing Program

Ex Award Winner

Puertas Doradas

Brand: McDonald’s
Campaign: Puertas Doradas
Agency: Loud and Live

Gold Finalist

HBCU Campaign

Brand: Cricket Wireless
Campaign: HBCU Campaign
Agency: You Are Here

Silver Finalist

Tipoff at Toomer’s

Brand: University of Auburn Athletics
Campaign: Tipoff at Toomer’s
Agency: Melt

Best Cause/Community Program

Ex Award Winner

Cartoonito Mobile Tour

Brand: Warner Media
Campaign: Cartoonito Mobile Tour
Agency: The XD Agency

Gold Finalist

Corona Protect Our Beaches

Brand: Constellation Brands
Campaign: Corona Protect Our Beaches
Agency: Legacy Marketing

Silver Finalist

The Priceless Planet Coalition

Brands: Mastercard, The R&A
Campaign: The Priceless Planet Coalition
Agency: Octagon

Best Entertainment Activation

Ex Award Winner

RiotX Arcane

Brand: Riot Games
Campaign: RiotX Arcane
Agencies: Redrock Entertainment, We Are Collider, VTProDesign

Gold Finalist

The Tomorrow War

Brand: Amazon Prime Video
Campaign: The Tomorrow War
Agency: Tool

Silver Finalist

Finding Yellowstone

Brands: Paramount, Viacom/CBS
Campaign: Finding Yellowstone
Agency: The Bait Shoppe

Best Esports/Gaming Experience

Ex Award Winner

The Omen Challenge: Video Game Show

Brand: Omen by HP
Campaign: The Omen Challenge: Video Game Show
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

Gold Finalist

PGC 2021

Brand: Krafton
Campaign: PGC 2021
Agency: BananaCulture Gaming and Media

Silver Finalist

Alienware Update

Brand: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Alienware Update
Agency: Double A Labs

Best Event on a Budget ($500K or Less)

Ex Award Winner

Martini Moments

Brand: Grey Goose
Campaign: Martini Moments
Agency: Epsilon, LLC

Gold Finalist

Sportster S Launch

Brand: Harley-Davidson
Campaign: Sportster S Launch
Agency: Schachzug

Silver Finalist

Super Bowl Tailgates

Brand: PepsiCo
Campaign: Super Bowl Tailgates
Agency: Havas Street

Best Event on a Budget ($500K to $1 Million)

Ex Award Winner

LEGO x adidas at ComplexCon

Brand: The LEGO Group
Campaign: LEGO x adidas at ComplexCon
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

Gold Finalist

Victory Tour

Brand: Impossible Foods
Campaign: Victory Tour
Agency: RMNG

Silver Finalist

Sleepover Suite

Brand: Courtyard by Marriott
Campaign: Sleepover Suite
Agency: 160over90

Best Fair/Festival Activation

Ex Award Winner

BTS’s Permission to Dance

Brand: McDonald’s
Campaign: BTS’s Permission to Dance
Agency: IW Group

Gold Finalist

Kaleidoscope Tunnel at iHeart Radio Music Festival

Brand: Samsung
Campaign: Kaleidoscope Tunnel at iHeart Radio Music Festival
Agencies: Bombshell Productions, Revolution Marketing

Silver Finalist

MDLBeast Soundstorm Music Festival

Brand: MDLBeast
Campaign: MDLBeast Soundstorm Music Festival
Agency: productionglue

Best Hybrid Event Program

Ex Award Winner

RiotX Arcane

Brand: Riot Games
Campaign: RiotX Arcane
Agencies: Redrock Entertainment, We Are Collider, VTProDesign

Gold Finalist

#TeamStateFarm Football Find

Brand: State Farm
Campaign: #TeamStateFarm Football Find
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

Silver Finalist

Dreamforce 2021

Brand: Salesforce
Campaign: Dreamforce 2021
Agency: George P. Johnson, NOMOBO

Best Mobile Marketing Tour

Ex Award Winner

Destination Ipsy

Brand: Ipsy
Campaign: Destination Ipsy
Agency: PMG

Gold Finalist

Neighborhood Tour

Brand: Spectrum Reach
Campaign: Neighborhood Tour
Agency: Factory 360

Silver Finalist

Baseball Truck Tour

Brand: Topps Baseball Cards
Campaign: Baseball Truck Tour
Agency: IDEKO

Best Mobile Marketing Vehicle

Ex Award Winner

Pint-Sized Pub

Brand: President Cheese
Campaign: Pint-Sized Pub
Agency: CLAMOR Experiential, Solve

Gold Finalist

Seamless’ Presto! Resto!

Brand: Grubhub
Campaign: Seamless’ Presto! Resto!
Agency: MKG

Silver Finalist

Bar Monte

Brand: Gruppo Montenegro
Campaign: Bar Monte
Agency: The Experiential Group

Best Multichannel Event Campaign

Ex Award Winner

AHS Night Bites Bakery

Brand: FX Networks
Campaign: AHS Night Bites Bakery
Agency: NVE Experience Agency

Gold Finalist

Truly Inspired

Brand: Boston Beer Company
Campaign: Truly Inspired
Agency: Live Nation Entertainment

Silver Finalist

Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival

Brand: Meta
Campaign: Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival
Agency: On Board Experiential

Best Multicultural Event Campaign

Best Outdoor Activation

Ex Award Winner

Heroes of the Freedomsurrection

Brand: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Campaign: Heroes of the Freedomsurrection
Agency: THA Experiential

Gold Finalist

Liquid Billboard

Brand: adidas MENA
Campaign: Liquid Billboard
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

Silver Finalist

Your Table is Ready at Seaport Artois

Brand: Stella Artois
Campaign: Your Table is Ready at Seaport Artois
Agency: Mosaic North America

Best Pandemic-era Campaign

Ex Award Winner

#TeamStateFarm Football Find

Brand: State Farm
Campaign: #TeamStateFarm Football Find
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

Gold Finalist

Invincible Drive-in

Brand: Amazon Prime Video
Campaign: Invincible Drive-in
Agency: Thinkingbox

Silver Finalist

Holiday Storefronts

Brand: Bombay Sapphire
Campaign: Holiday Storefronts
Agencies: The Gathery, Experiential Agency, Nike Communications

Best Pandemic-era Pivot Strategy

Ex Award Winner

2021 Virtual Honda Civic Tour

Brand: Honda
Campaign: 2021 Virtual Honda Civic Tour
Agency: Live Nation

Gold Finalist

CES 2022: Altogether Wonderful

Brand: Intel
Campaign: CES 2022: Altogether Wonderful
Agencies: Tencue, Opus, Taylor Group, Intrepid Creative, Core Studios

Silver Finalist

All Out Mile

Brand: Under Armour
Campaign: All Out Mile
Agencies: Soul Focus Sports, Throwing Start Collective, Hungry Penguin

Best Pop-Up Experience

Ex Award Winner

Shatter the Family Drama

Brand: Visible
Campaign: Shatter the Family Drama
Agency: Madwell

Gold Finalist

Bowie 75

Brand: The David Bowie Estate
Campaign: Bowie 75
Agency: Factory 360

Silver Finalist

Miss Dior Millefiori Multi-Sensory Experience

Brand: Christian Dior Beauty
Campaign: Miss Dior Millefiori Multi-Sensory Experience
Agency: AGENC

Best Press or Launch Event

Ex Award Winner

Ford F-150 Lightning Launch

Brand: Ford
Campaign: Ford F-150 Lightning Launch
Agency: Imagination

Gold Finalist

Unity 22 Launch

Brand: Virgin Galactic
Campaign: Unity 22 Launch
Agency: productionglue

Silver Finalist

Frieze LA

Brand: Campari B&D
Campaign: Frieze LA
Agency: 160over90

Best Production of an Event (B-to-B)

Ex Award Winner

Dell Technologies World 2021

Brand: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Dell Technologies World 2021
Agency: InVision Communications

Gold Finalist

Subterranean (SubT) Challenge Finals

Brand: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Campaign: Subterranean (SubT) Challenge Finals
Agency: Hargrove LLC

Silver Finalist

CES 2022: Altogether Wonderful

Brand: Intel
Campaign: CES 2022: Altogether Wonderful
Agencies: Tencue, Opus, Taylor Group, Intrepid Creative, Core Studios

Best Production of an Event (Consumer)

Ex Award Winner

Money Heist: The Experience

Brands: Netflix, Fever
Campaign: Money Heist: The Experience
Agency: JJLA

Gold Finalist

Built Ford Tough Electrified Tailgate

Brand: Ford Motor Company
Campaign: Built Ford Tough Electrified Tailgate
Agency: Xperience Communications, Mindshare Team Ford

Silver Finalist

Gold Presents: Resy Drive-Thru Miami

Brands: American Express, Resy
Campaign: Gold Presents: Resy Drive-Thru Miami
Agency: Shiraz Creative

Best P.R. Stunt

Ex Award Winner

Liquid Billboard

Brand: adidas MENA
Campaign: Liquid Billboard
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

Gold Finalist

T-Mobile x Reese’s 5G Halloween

Brand: T-Mobile
Campaign: T-Mobile x Reese’s 5G Halloween
Agency: Sparks

Silver Finalist

Dos Become One

Brand: Dos Equis
Campaign: Dos Become One
Agencies: MKG, Sid Lee

Best Sampling Campaign

Ex Award Winner

The Raisin House

Brand: Sun-Maid
Campaign: The Raisin House
Agency: quench

Gold Finalist

Johnnie Walker Whisky Workshop

Brand: Diageo
Campaign: Johnnie Walker Whisky Workshop
Agency: Giant Spoon

Silver Finalist

Valentine’s Day

Brand: Godiva
Campaign: Valentine’s Day
Agency: Department of Wonder

Best Single-Market Event

Ex Award Winner

T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle

Brand: The Space Needle
Campaign: T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle
Agency: Lightspeed Design

Gold Finalist

Gold Presents: Resy Drive-Thru Miami

Brands: American Express, Resy
Campaign: Gold Presents: Resy Drive-Thru Miami
Agency: Shiraz Creative

Silver Finalist

Fendi Caffe

Brand: Fendi
Campaign: Fendi Caffe
Agency: Bombshell Productions

Best Sports Activation

Ex Award Winner

Michelob Ultra x NBA Jam Boom Shaka Laka’s

Brand: Michelob Ultra
Campaign: Michelob Ultra x NBA Jam Boom Shaka Laka’s
Agency: 160over90

Gold Finalist

canVS: Painting the Path to the Super Bowl

Brand: NBC Sports
Campaign: canVS: Painting the Path to the Super Bowl
Agency: X-FCTR

Silver Finalist

Mayo Bowl

Brand: Duke's
Campaign: Mayo Bowl
Agency: Bespoke Sports & Entertainment

Best Trade Show Environment

Ex Award Winner

Salesforce at AWS

Brand: Salesforce
Campaign: Salesforce at AWS
Agency: Sparks

Gold Finalist

Immersive Experience at CES

Brand: Sleep Number
Campaign: Immersive Experience at CES
Agency: CenterPoint Marketing

Silver Finalist

World Future Energy Summit

Brand: TAQA
Campaign: World Future Energy Summit
Agency: GES

Best Use of Events for Content

Ex Award Winner

The Block

Brand: Mtn Dew x Ruffles
Campaign: The Block
Agency: Motive

Gold Finalist

Creator House

Brand: NBA
Campaign: Creator House
Agency: NVE Experience Agency

Silver Finalist

Red Bull Racing Spotlight

Brand: Oracle
Campaign: Red Bull Racing Spotlight
Agency: In-house

Best Use of Technology

Ex Award Winner

Johnnie Walker Princes Street

Brand: Diageo
Campaign: Johnnie Walker Princes Street
Agency: BRC Imagination Arts

Gold Finalist

Sensory Auction

Brand: Bombay Sapphire
Campaign: Sensory Auction
Agency: The Experiential Group

Silver Finalist

Project Liberty @ The Shed: #YourDataIsYours

Brand: Jack Morton Worldwide
Campaign: Project Liberty @ The Shed: #YourDataIsYours
Agency: Unfinished

Best Virtual Event or Experience

Ex Award Winner

EY Transformation Realised Oceania

Brand: EY
Campaign: EY Transformation Realised Oceania
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

Gold Finalist

Greetings from the Edge

Brand: HPE
Campaign: Greetings from the Edge
Agency: GMR Marketing

Silver Finalist

MLADS Conference

Brand: Microsoft
Campaign: MLADS Conference
Agency: Opus

CONTACT THE EX TEAM

Should you have an inquiry about the categories, rules or eligibility of the Ex Awards please contact:

EMILY MAKADOK
emakadok@accessintel.com

2022 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Right Reserved. | Privacy Policy | Diversity Inclusion & Equity

[type='submit']
[type='submit']