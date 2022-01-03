Brand: Cisco Webex
Campaign: WebexOne
Agencies: Freeman, George P. Johnson
Brand: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Dell Technologies World 2021
Agency: InVision Communications
Brand: AWS
Campaign: re:Invent 2021: Midnight Madness
Agency: ZED INK
Brand: 7-Eleven
Campaign: 7-Eleven Delivery Live
Agency: Propac Agency
Brands: Meta, Ariana Grande, SB Projects, r.e.m. Beauty
Campaign: Meta r.e.m. Beauty Experience
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide
Brand: Pandora Jewelry
Campaign: Pandora ME
Agency: New Moon
Brand: Spectrum Reach
Campaign: Neighborhood Tour
Agency: Factory 360
Brand: Panasonic
Campaign: Toughbook Roadshow
Agency: Pro Motion
Brand: PerkinElmer
Campaign: Mobile Innovation Laboratory
Agency: Spevco
Brand: McDonald’s
Campaign: Puertas Doradas
Agency: Loud and Live
Brand: Cricket Wireless
Campaign: HBCU Campaign
Agency: You Are Here
Brand: University of Auburn Athletics
Campaign: Tipoff at Toomer’s
Agency: Melt
Brand: Warner Media
Campaign: Cartoonito Mobile Tour
Agency: The XD Agency
Brand: Constellation Brands
Campaign: Corona Protect Our Beaches
Agency: Legacy Marketing
Brands: Mastercard, The R&A
Campaign: The Priceless Planet Coalition
Agency: Octagon
Brand: Riot Games
Campaign: RiotX Arcane
Agencies: Redrock Entertainment, We Are Collider, VTProDesign
Brand: Amazon Prime Video
Campaign: The Tomorrow War
Agency: Tool
Brands: Paramount, Viacom/CBS
Campaign: Finding Yellowstone
Agency: The Bait Shoppe
Brand: Omen by HP
Campaign: The Omen Challenge: Video Game Show
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team
Brand: Krafton
Campaign: PGC 2021
Agency: BananaCulture Gaming and Media
Brand: Dell Technologies
Campaign: Alienware Update
Agency: Double A Labs
Brand: Grey Goose
Campaign: Martini Moments
Agency: Epsilon, LLC
Brand: Harley-Davidson
Campaign: Sportster S Launch
Agency: Schachzug
Brand: PepsiCo
Campaign: Super Bowl Tailgates
Agency: Havas Street
Brand: The LEGO Group
Campaign: LEGO x adidas at ComplexCon
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide
Brand: Impossible Foods
Campaign: Victory Tour
Agency: RMNG
Brand: Courtyard by Marriott
Campaign: Sleepover Suite
Agency: 160over90
Brand: McDonald’s
Campaign: BTS’s Permission to Dance
Agency: IW Group
Brand: Samsung
Campaign: Kaleidoscope Tunnel at iHeart Radio Music Festival
Agencies: Bombshell Productions, Revolution Marketing
Brand: MDLBeast
Campaign: MDLBeast Soundstorm Music Festival
Agency: productionglue
Brand: State Farm
Campaign: #TeamStateFarm Football Find
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team
Brand: Salesforce
Campaign: Dreamforce 2021
Agency: George P. Johnson, NOMOBO
Brand: Ipsy
Campaign: Destination Ipsy
Agency: PMG
Brand: Topps Baseball Cards
Campaign: Baseball Truck Tour
Agency: IDEKO
Brand: President Cheese
Campaign: Pint-Sized Pub
Agency: CLAMOR Experiential, Solve
Brand: Grubhub
Campaign: Seamless’ Presto! Resto!
Agency: MKG
Brand: Gruppo Montenegro
Campaign: Bar Monte
Agency: The Experiential Group
Brand: FX Networks
Campaign: AHS Night Bites Bakery
Agency: NVE Experience Agency
Brand: Boston Beer Company
Campaign: Truly Inspired
Agency: Live Nation Entertainment
Brand: Meta
Campaign: Boost with Facebook Good Ideas Festival
Agency: On Board Experiential
Brand: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Campaign: Heroes of the Freedomsurrection
Agency: THA Experiential
Brand: adidas MENA
Campaign: Liquid Billboard
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide
Brand: Stella Artois
Campaign: Your Table is Ready at Seaport Artois
Agency: Mosaic North America
Brand: Amazon Prime Video
Campaign: Invincible Drive-in
Agency: Thinkingbox
Brand: Bombay Sapphire
Campaign: Holiday Storefronts
Agencies: The Gathery, Experiential Agency, Nike Communications
Brand: Honda
Campaign: 2021 Virtual Honda Civic Tour
Agency: Live Nation
Brand: Intel
Campaign: CES 2022: Altogether Wonderful
Agencies: Tencue, Opus, Taylor Group, Intrepid Creative, Core Studios
Brand: Under Armour
Campaign: All Out Mile
Agencies: Soul Focus Sports, Throwing Start Collective, Hungry Penguin
Brand: Visible
Campaign: Shatter the Family Drama
Agency: Madwell
Brand: The David Bowie Estate
Campaign: Bowie 75
Agency: Factory 360
Brand: Christian Dior Beauty
Campaign: Miss Dior Millefiori Multi-Sensory Experience
Agency: AGENC
Brand: Ford
Campaign: Ford F-150 Lightning Launch
Agency: Imagination
Brand: Virgin Galactic
Campaign: Unity 22 Launch
Agency: productionglue
Brand: Campari B&D
Campaign: Frieze LA
Agency: 160over90
Brand: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
Campaign: Subterranean (SubT) Challenge Finals
Agency: Hargrove LLC
Brands: Netflix, Fever
Campaign: Money Heist: The Experience
Agency: JJLA
Brand: Ford Motor Company
Campaign: Built Ford Tough Electrified Tailgate
Agency: Xperience Communications, Mindshare Team Ford
Brands: American Express, Resy
Campaign: Gold Presents: Resy Drive-Thru Miami
Agency: Shiraz Creative
Brand: T-Mobile
Campaign: T-Mobile x Reese’s 5G Halloween
Agency: Sparks
Brand: Dos Equis
Campaign: Dos Become One
Agencies: MKG, Sid Lee
Brand: Sun-Maid
Campaign: The Raisin House
Agency: quench
Brand: Diageo
Campaign: Johnnie Walker Whisky Workshop
Agency: Giant Spoon
Brand: Godiva
Campaign: Valentine’s Day
Agency: Department of Wonder
Brand: The Space Needle
Campaign: T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle
Agency: Lightspeed Design
Brand: Fendi
Campaign: Fendi Caffe
Agency: Bombshell Productions
Brand: Michelob Ultra
Campaign: Michelob Ultra x NBA Jam Boom Shaka Laka’s
Agency: 160over90
Brand: NBC Sports
Campaign: canVS: Painting the Path to the Super Bowl
Agency: X-FCTR
Brand: Duke's
Campaign: Mayo Bowl
Agency: Bespoke Sports & Entertainment
Brand: Salesforce
Campaign: Salesforce at AWS
Agency: Sparks
Brand: Sleep Number
Campaign: Immersive Experience at CES
Agency: CenterPoint Marketing
Brand: TAQA
Campaign: World Future Energy Summit
Agency: GES
Brand: Mtn Dew x Ruffles
Campaign: The Block
Agency: Motive
Brand: NBA
Campaign: Creator House
Agency: NVE Experience Agency
Brand: Oracle
Campaign: Red Bull Racing Spotlight
Agency: In-house
Brand: Diageo
Campaign: Johnnie Walker Princes Street
Agency: BRC Imagination Arts
Brand: Bombay Sapphire
Campaign: Sensory Auction
Agency: The Experiential Group
Brand: Jack Morton Worldwide
Campaign: Project Liberty @ The Shed: #YourDataIsYours
Agency: Unfinished
Brand: EY
Campaign: EY Transformation Realised Oceania
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide
Brand: HPE
Campaign: Greetings from the Edge
Agency: GMR Marketing
Brand: Microsoft
Campaign: MLADS Conference
Agency: Opus
Should you have an inquiry about the categories, rules or eligibility of the Ex Awards please contact:
EMILY MAKADOKemakadok@accessintel.com
2022 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Right Reserved. | Privacy Policy | Diversity Inclusion & Equity