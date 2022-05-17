ONE-DEGREE SHIFTS: BUILDING TOMORROW’S GREATEST PLACES TO WORK

If there is one thing we’ve all learned in the past months, it is that the future is impossible to predict. Knowing that, how do we build teams that thrive in the weeks, months and years to come? The answer lies in one-degree shifts: small, consistent changes that enable teams to build trust, remove friction, and build a culture of innovation.

In this engaging, and takeaway-loaded presentation, workplace expert Eric Termuende shares what years of research, stories, and insights uncover about the one-degree shifts leaders use to adapt to an ever-changing world around them and build incredible teams. From Domino’s Pizza to the British Cycling Team, discover how the consistent application of small, incremental changes improves camaraderie, belonging, psychological safety, and engagement. While the future of work is certain to be uncertain, there is nothing to say we can’t still thrive in it.

In this presentation, leaders will learn the secret of a one-degree shift to: