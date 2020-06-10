Multiplayer first-person horror: announcement

Developers from the studios Ovid Works and Awaken Realms Digital announced the multiplayer first-person horror game Nemesis: Distress, which was based on the eponymous board game.

Events unfold on a spaceship that is slowly captured by evolving monsters. In Nemesis: Distress players are waiting for survival elements and 40-minute scenarios in which they have to perform secret tasks.

According to the game portal https://www.hermitgamer.com/, gamers will be able to choose from several asymmetric character classes with their unique skills that are useful in special situations. Players will also need to complete a secret mission to win.

These tasks range from the need to destroy the nest or safely deliver the ship to Mars to the need to ensure the death of other players. However, sometimes in matches there will be no traitor.

In this case, the characters will not be able to shoot at each other, so you have to use many indirect ways to complicate the lives of other players (for example, set fire to rooms, spread false information or close doors right in front of their nose).

The release of Nemesis: Distress will take place on Steam, but so far the developers have not even given an approximate release date.