Best CS:GO Betting Sites

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most affordable games for the average person. At the same time, the balance in it does not change as often as in League of Legends or Dota 2. On some cards they play for so long that the participants know all possible tactics and strategic moves ahead. But the teams still manage to come up with something new, adapt to the opponent and impose their own pace. The best always know how to surprise. StarLadder Studio analyst Alexander Petrik explained to the "Championship" how the game is built and what the audience should pay attention to when watching matches.

Betting roles in the game

Since the time of Counter-Strike 1.6 nothing has changed in this regard. Roles vary depending on the side. Special Forces (CT) distinguish the following:

“Oporniki.” Usually there are 2 of them on the map. Each is fixed to its point where the bomb should be installed (in the game jargon “plent”). Leaves him last (only if on the opposite “captive” the player with the bomb burned). His task is to restrain the opponent’s exit, give information on the exit to the “Plent” in time, make as many frags as possible (kill as many opponents as possible) or wait for help. Oporniki are valued, capable of exchanging a plus during the opponent’s exit (i.e., either give two frags and die, or give a frag and survive). Representative representatives: Epitasio TACO de Melo (SK), Egor flamie Vasiliev (NaVi), Bektiyar fitch Bakhytov (Gambit).

“Helpers” (support). They act in conjunction with the oporniks / snipers / other players, trying to help make frags with minimal risk to their lives. Most often, captains act on this role. Throw back flash drives (light grenades), go to the exchange, carefully collect information – this is about them. Bright representatives: Andrey Blad3 Gorodenskiy (Flipsid3), Fatih gob b Dyke, Nikola LEGIJA Ninich (BiG), Lucas glaive Rossander (Astralis).

“Snipers.” Everything is clear: they act with a sniper rifle, cover the key parts of the map (center on de_mirage, street on de_nuke, “green” on de_train). Active snipers can often change positions and always act aggressively (Gabriel FalleN Toledo, for example), but there is a standing type of snipers that rarely allow themselves desperate aggression (Nikolai device Ridtz and Tyler skadoodle Latham).

The combination of these three roles, game styles and blanks is the meaning of the game.